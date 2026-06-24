How to watch Switzerland vs Canada in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Switzerland vs Canada on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Switzerland vs Canada WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Switzerland entered the tournament as the favorite to top Group B, but a surprising draw in their opener has created a high-stakes finale. After a dominant 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Swiss have demonstrated their offensive firepower, but they know that only a win against Canada will secure first place. The pressure is on for Murat Yakin’s squad to live up to their initial expectations and avoid a runner-up finish.

For co-hosts Canada, the situation is far more favorable. Following a stunning 6-0 demolition of Qatar, Jesse Marsch’s team sits in the driver’s seat, knowing a draw is enough to clinch the top spot thanks to their superior goal difference. With the passionate Vancouver crowd behind them and momentum on their side, Canada has a golden opportunity to make a statement and secure a more favorable path in the knockout stages.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match features two teams on different trajectories. Switzerland, while talented, has shown moments of vulnerability, particularly in their failure to secure a win against Qatar. Their rebound victory was impressive, but they must now prove they can deliver a complete performance against a confident host nation. Canada, conversely, has grown into the competition, transforming an opening-day draw into a commanding position with an explosive attacking display that has captivated the home fans.

The tactical battle will likely be decided in the midfield, as both teams boast impressive possession statistics, with Switzerland averaging 65% and Canada over 70% so far. This clash of possession-based styles means the fight for control will be intense. Both sides also employ an aggressive press, which could lead to a fast-paced, transitional game. Look for attackers like Switzerland’s Breel Embolo and Canada’s Jonathan David to exploit any space left behind the high defensive lines.

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Motivation is clear on both sides. For Canada, winning or drawing not only secures first place but also ensures they remain in Vancouver for the Round of 32, a significant home-field advantage. For Switzerland, the objective is singular: win to top the group. A runner-up finish would mean a trip to Inglewood, which, while not far from their training base, represents a failure to meet their primary group stage objective.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, these two nations have very little shared history on the soccer pitch. Their only previous meeting was a friendly match back in 2002, which Canada surprisingly won 3-1. With no recent encounters to draw from, their respective records against opponents from opposing confederations provide more relevant insight.

Switzerland has a strong record against CONCACAF nations in the finals, remaining undefeated with one victory and two draws across three matches. Their most recent result against a North American team was a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica during the 2018 tournament. In stark contrast, Canada has struggled mightily against European opposition on the biggest stage. In six previous matches against UEFA teams, they have never secured a win, managing just a single draw and five losses.

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Statistically, this matchup points toward an exciting, goal-filled affair. Both teams rank in the top three for expected goals (xG) in the tournament after two rounds, with Canada generating 5.84 xG and Switzerland 5.26 xG. Interestingly, Canada has overperformed its xG by scoring seven goals, while Switzerland has slightly underperformed with five. This data suggests both teams possess potent attacks capable of creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face different challenges regarding squad availability ahead of this crucial group decider. Switzerland arrives with a nearly full-strength squad, while Canada is dealing with some notable midfield absences that could impact their game plan.

For Switzerland, the only significant concern is defender Miro Muheim, who has been training separately and is unlikely to feature. Otherwise, Murat Yakin has a full complement of players to choose from, allowing him to field his strongest lineup. Canada’s manager, Jesse Marsch, faces a more complex situation. Key midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is questionable after missing training, while Alfie Jones and Ismael Kone have been ruled out, creating a potential selection headache in the center of the park.

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Switzerland Projected XI (4-3-1-2):

Kobel; Rodriguez, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer; Freuler, Xhaka; Vargas, Manzambi, Ndoye; Embolo

Switzerland is expected to deploy a dynamic formation with Granit Xhaka pulling the strings from midfield. The defensive pairing of Akanji and Elvedi provides a solid foundation, while the pace of Vargas and Ndoye on the wings will support Breel Embolo, who leads the line with his physicality and finishing ability.

Canada Projected XI (4-4-2):

Crepeau; Laryea, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Johnston; Ali Ahmed, Saliba, Eustaqio, Buchanan; David, Larin

Assuming Eustaquio is fit to play, Canada will likely stick with the 4-4-2 that has served them well. The lineup relies on the width provided by Buchanan and the defensive work rate of its backline. The attacking partnership of Cyle Larin and the in-form Jonathan David, fresh off a hat-trick, will be crucial to breaking down the Swiss defense.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch Switzerland vs Canada on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox. You can also stream on the go with apps for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, or watch directly on your computer’s web browser.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to every match of the 2026 tournament but also includes coverage of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues like Liga MX, LaLiga, and other major tournaments throughout the year.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99. This single subscription ensures you won’t miss a moment of the action from the biggest international tournament in soccer, all without the need for a traditional cable package.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.