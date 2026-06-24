How to watch Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Bosnia & Herzegovina face a moment of truth in their final group stage match. After a crushing 4-1 defeat to Switzerland where they collapsed late, the team’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stage for the first time hinge entirely on this fixture. With a more experienced squad, the pressure is on to bounce back and seize a historic opportunity.

Qatar enters this clash in even worse shape, reeling from a 6-0 demolition by Canada that exposed severe defensive vulnerabilities. Like their opponents, they are also chasing their first-ever win in the tournament and a spot in the round of 32. With a draw effectively eliminating both nations, this match at Lumen Field in Seattle is a high-stakes, winner-takes-all encounter.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The journey through the group stage has been punishing for both teams. Bosnia & Herzegovina showed flashes of resilience against Switzerland before a late-game breakdown, while Qatar has looked consistently outmatched. The Qataris have allowed a tournament-high 7.80 expected goals (xG) across their two games, a statistic that underscores their defensive struggles and inability to control matches.

This game projects to be a tense, physical battle rather than a showcase of fluid offense. Neither side has been potent in attack, with both averaging under 0.60 xG per game. Qatar‘s struggles with ball retention, averaging just 26.5% possession, will likely force them into a defensive posture. Bosnia will aim to leverage their physical advantage and the experience of forwards like Edin Džeko to break down a fragile Qatari backline.

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The motivation for both squads is crystal clear: secure three points or go home. A victory gives either side a near-certain path to the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams, while a draw is of little use to either. This do-or-die scenario guarantees an urgent and aggressive approach from the opening whistle, as both nations fight for survival in the competition.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, these two nations have only met in friendly encounters, with Qatar holding a surprising edge. In three matches, Qatar is undefeated, securing two wins and one draw, with a goal difference of 5-1 in their favor. Their most recent meeting was a 1-1 draw back in August 2010.

The two victories for Qatar came in consecutive friendlies in January 2000, both ending in 2-0 scorelines. While this history gives Qatar a statistical advantage, the context of a high-stakes tournament match makes these past results less indicative of the current dynamic between the squads.

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In tournament play against confederation counterparts, Bosnia & Herzegovina‘s only match against an Asian team was a 3-1 victory over Iran in 2014, which remains their sole win in the competition’s history. For Qatar, this will be their third game against a European opponent at the finals. They previously lost to the Netherlands and secured their first-ever tournament point in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland earlier in this group stage.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are forced to reshuffle their lineups due to suspensions picked up in their previous matches, adding another layer of challenge to this crucial fixture.

For Bosnia & Herzegovina, defender Tarik Muharemovic is out after receiving a red card against Switzerland. His absence will likely see Denis Hadžikadunić step into the starting eleven. In a positive development, forward Haris Tabakovic may be fit enough to provide a valuable offensive option from the bench as the team pushes for a necessary win.

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Qatar‘s disciplinary issues were more severe, as they lost two key players to red cards in their loss to Canada. Both Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo are suspended for this match. Their absences will force manager Tintín Márquez to make significant adjustments, with Al-Brake expected to fill in at the back and Karim Boudiaf stepping into the midfield.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Projected XI (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedić, Hadžikadunić, Katić, Kolašinac; Alajbegović, Šunjić, Tahirović, Memić; Džeko, Demirović.

This lineup relies on the veteran presence of Edin Džeko and the goal-scoring talent of Ermedin Demirović to lead the attack. The primary concern will be maintaining defensive solidity, especially with a forced change in the backline following the late collapse against Switzerland.

Qatar Projected XI (4-3-3): Abunada; Al-Oui, Khoukhi, Miguel, Al-Brake; Boudiaf, Gaber, Laye; Abdurisag, Edmilson, Afif.

Despite the suspensions, Qatar is expected to stick with its 4-3-3 formation. The creative burden will fall heavily on star forward Akram Afif. However, the makeshift defense and midfield will face a significant test against a physical and determined Bosnian side.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar match on Fubo. The service is accessible on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and most smart TVs.

In addition to this game, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can watch other matches from the 2026 tournament, as well as leagues and tournaments such as Liga MX, LaLiga and Champions League.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99. This single subscription provides comprehensive coverage of top-tier soccer from around the globe, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.

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SEE MORE: Complete TV and streaming schedule for the 2026 World Cup.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.