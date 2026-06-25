How Ivory Coast’s win, draw, or loss vs Curacao could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

Ivory Coast heads into its decisive final Group E match against Curacao knowing that qualification for the 2026 World Cup knockout stage remains firmly within reach. The final result between Ivory Coast and Curacao will determine far more than just the outcome of one match, with several qualification scenarios still possible as the group reaches its conclusion.

While Germany has already secured top spot in the standings, the battle behind the group leader remains completely open. Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Curacao all still have something to play for, making the simultaneous final group fixtures among the most intriguing contests of the tournament.

Group E remains one of the few groups where three nations are still chasing qualification heading into the final matchday. Germany sits comfortably at the top with six points after victories over Curacao and the Ivory Coast, while the Elephants occupy second place with three points.

Curacao, meanwhile, has become one of the tournament’s surprise stories. After suffering a heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany in its World Cup debut, the Caribbean nation responded brilliantly by earning its first-ever World Cup point through a remarkable 0-0 draw with Ecuador, thanks largely to goalkeeper Eloy Room’s extraordinary performance.

Ivory Coast won their first match with a goal by Diallo

Ivory Coast has also impressed despite suffering heartbreak in its previous outing. After opening the tournament with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Ecuador, the African side looked set for another positive result before conceding twice late against Germany, including a devastating 94th-minute winner in a 2-1 defeat.

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Group E Position After Matchday 2 Team Points Goal Difference 1. Germany 6 +7 2. Ivory Coast 3 0 3. Ecuador 1 -1 4. Curacao 1 -6

What happens if Ivory Coast wins?

A victory would provide the simplest outcome for Emerse Fae’s side.

Winning would guarantee the Ivory Coast a place in the Round of 32 as Group E runner-up with six points, regardless of what happens in the other fixture between Germany and Ecuador. Curacao, meanwhile, would finish bottom of the group and see its historic World Cup adventure come to an end.

Franck Kessie #8 of Cote d’Ivoire celebrates scoring

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There remains an extremely remote mathematical possibility that the Ivory Coast could even finish first if Ecuador defeats Germany by enough while the Elephants record an enormous victory to overturn Germany’s superior goal difference. However, that scenario would require an extraordinary swing and is considered highly unlikely.

What happens if the match ends in a draw?

A draw would also represent a successful outcome for the Ivory Coast.

The Elephants would move onto four points and still qualify automatically for the knockout stage. Their earlier 1-0 victory over Ecuador gives them the crucial head-to-head advantage should the two nations finish level on points.

Curacao lost 7-1 in their first match

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For Curacao, however, a draw would end its hopes of automatic qualification. Finishing with two points would leave the Caribbean side eliminated, regardless of events elsewhere in the group.

What happens if Curacao wins?

This is where the qualification picture becomes significantly more complicated. A defeat would leave Ivory Coast stranded on three points, meaning its fate would depend entirely on the outcome of Germany’s meeting with Ecuador. Several different possibilities would then emerge across the group.

If Ecuador defeats Germany, both Ecuador and Curacao would climb to four points while Ivory Coast would remain on three, eliminating the Elephants from the competition altogether.

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Livano Comenencia #8 of Curacao celebrates scoring his team’s first goal vs Germany.

Should Germany avoid defeat against Ecuador, the battle for second place would come down to the Ivory Coast and Curacao. Because Ivory Coast currently enjoys a six-goal advantage in goal difference, Curacao would likely need a sizeable victory to leapfrog the African nation in the standings.

A narrow Curacao victory could therefore still leave Ivory Coast finishing second, while Curacao would likely have to settle for third place and hope its three-point tally proves enough to qualify among the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

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