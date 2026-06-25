How to watch Japan vs Sweden in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Japan vs Sweden on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Japan vs Sweden WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Thursday, June 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Japan enters the final group stage match in a strong position, having secured four points from their first two games. After a resilient 2-2 draw against the Netherlands where they came from behind twice, the Samurai Blue delivered a stunning 4-0 victory over Tunisia. This dominant performance puts them in a prime position to challenge for the top spot in Group F, making this clash with Sweden a must-win to control their destiny.

Sweden‘s journey in the tournament has been a tale of two extremes. They opened their campaign with an explosive 5-1 win over Tunisia, showcasing their formidable attacking power. However, they were brought back to earth with a humbling 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands. Now sitting a point behind Japan, the Swedes face a high-stakes finale where a victory would see them leapfrog their opponents and secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations couldn’t be more different. Japan has demonstrated both grit and attacking flair, thriving as both an underdog against the Dutch and as the favorite against Tunisia. Their confidence is high, and their system under manager Hajime Moriyasu appears balanced and effective. In contrast, Sweden‘s form is volatile, defined by a potent offense and a worryingly porous defense that has conceded in every qualifier and tournament match so far.

The tactical battle will likely pit Japan’s quick, inventive passing and fluid movement against Sweden‘s more direct approach. The key to the match lies in whether Japan‘s agile forwards can exploit the significant gaps in Sweden‘s backline, which struggled immensely against the Netherlands. On the other side, Sweden‘s world-class attacking duo of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres gives them a powerful weapon that can trouble any defense, meaning they are always a threat to score.

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Motivation is clear and urgent for both sides. Japan needs a victory to have a chance at finishing first in the group, a result that may require a significant goal tally to surpass the Netherlands on goal difference. For Sweden, the math is simpler but no less critical: a win guarantees passage to the next round, while a draw would leave them hoping to advance as one of the best third-placed teams. Expect an open, attacking game as both teams push for a decisive result.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, there is little to separate Japan and Sweden. The two nations have met four times, all in international friendlies, with no encounters in a major competition. Sweden holds the only victory, a 1-0 win back in 1997, while the other three matches ended in draws. The most recent meeting was a 1-1 draw in 2002.

While direct head-to-head history is limited, their respective records against continental opposition offer more insight. Japan has a strong recent record against European teams at the tournament, remaining undefeated in their last four such matches. Conversely, Sweden has a perfect, albeit brief, record against AFC opponents in the competition, winning both of their previous encounters.

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Recent trends strongly suggest a high-scoring affair. Both of Sweden‘s matches at the 2026 finals have seen a total of six goals. Furthermore, both teams have scored in Sweden‘s last eight consecutive games, a run in which they have conceded an average of 2.38 goals per game. Japan has also shown its offensive capabilities, scoring six goals in its first two matches.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads head into this crucial fixture with notable personnel concerns, though Japan appears to be the more affected side with key players sidelined.

Japan‘s depth is being tested. Having already started the tournament without stars Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma, and Wataru Endo, they have now lost playmaker Takefusa Kubo to a knee sprain for this match. Forward Shuto Machino is also a doubt due to illness, leaving manager Hajime Moriyasu with fewer options to change the game from the bench.

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Sweden, meanwhile, is in better shape. Midfielder Eric Smith is the primary concern but is expected to recover in time to be an option. Despite the heavy defeat to the Netherlands, manager Graham Potter is likely to trust the same core group of players, relying on his star forwards to outscore the opposition and secure a spot in the next round.

Japan Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Suzuki; H. Ito, Tomiyasu, Itakura; Nakamura, Sano, Tanaka, Doan; J. Ito, Kamada; Ueda.

With confidence soaring after his two-goal performance against Tunisia, Ayase Ueda is expected to lead the line. He will be supported by a creative and energetic midfield trio, including Daichi Kamada, tasked with exploiting the space behind Sweden’s defense.

Sweden Projected XI (3-4-1-2):

Nordfeldt; Lindelöf, Lagerbielke, Hien; Gudmundsson, Ayari, Karlström, Bernhardsson; Nygren; Isak, Gyökeres.

Sweden‘s game plan will revolve around its elite strike partnership of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres. Manager Graham Potter is expected to deploy Benjamin Nygren in a more advanced midfield role to provide direct support and apply more pressure on Japan’s backline.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Japan vs Sweden live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, so you can watch the action from anywhere.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to every game of the 2026 tournament but also includes coverage of other top soccer competitions like Liga MX and LaLiga.

The service is available for $14.99 per month, providing extensive live sports. coverage and on-demand content. You can find more information and sign up on their website.

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In addition to soccer, the platform offers a large library of movies, popular TV series, and other live sporting events, making it a comprehensive entertainment package.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.