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What is Iran’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Belgium?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Mehdi Taremi of Iran.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesMehdi Taremi of Iran.

The Iran FIFA ranking stands firmly at 22nd in the world as Team Melli prepares to walk onto the pitch at the Rose Bowl. This updated global position, calculated live directly ahead of today’s massive 2026 World Cup Matchday 2 showdown against Belgium, gives the Asian powerhouse a clear statistical identity.

While navigating a top-tier international tournament always brings unpredictability, the official data on the inside.FIFA tracking board places Iran in an elite bracket.

Amir Ghalenoei’s men enter the pitch carrying significant competitive confidence after showing immense resilience to kickstart their campaign. A dramatic 2-2 opening-round draw against New Zealand proved that the Iranian side possesses the offensive tools and structural focus required to destabilize organized setups.

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Evaluating the live Group G dynamic

Iran face a steep uphill climb against a Belgian roster that sits in 10th place globally. Despite that baseline statistical gap on paper, the opening-round results have completely leveled the playing field, leaving both teams eager to claim clear control of the group standings.

The technical breakdown of Group G underlines the narrow margins dictating this group stage cycle:

Group G technical leaderboard

CountryOfficial FIFA RankPoints
Belgium10th1
Iran22nd1
Egypt28th1
New Zealand83rd1

Trailing only Japan as the second-highest-rated Asian nation on the live boards, Team Melli’s current position reflects a squad matching the absolute peak of its modern generation.

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Historic trajectory and the knockout mission

To appreciate the significance of Iran sitting at 22nd ahead of this clash, one must look at the nation’s historical ranking parameters. Team Melli achieved its absolute peak in August 2005, when an incredible qualifying run propelled them to 15th in the world.

Conversely, their lowest mathematical valley occurred during a prolonged phase of international transition, sinking to an all-time low of 122nd in May 1996.

Backed by elite European-based attackers, this team has the tactical discipline required to hurt elite opponents on the counter-attack. Facing the 10th-ranked Belgians represents the ultimate test of their tactical evolution, but defying their ranking on paper would put Iran in pole position to break their historical curse and reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in history.

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