How to watch Belgium vs Iran in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Belgium vs Iran on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Belgium vs Iran WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, June 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo, Hulu + Live TV and Tubi STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Belgium enters this crucial Group G match with a sense of urgency after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Egypt in their tournament opener. Despite extending their unbeaten streak to 14 games, the Red Devils required a late own goal, sparked by substitute Romelu Lukaku, to salvage a point. With all teams in the group level on points, Belgium needs a statement win to take control of their destiny and live up to their reputation as group favorites.

Iran, meanwhile, comes into this clash after a thrilling 2-2 draw with New Zealand. While they showed impressive attacking spirit, the result will feel like a missed opportunity against the group’s lowest-ranked team. Now facing their toughest opponent, Team Melli has a chance to cause a major upset. This match is pivotal, as a victory for either side would put them in a commanding position to advance to the knockout stages.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Belgium‘s journey to the 2026 tournament was dominant, averaging an impressive 3.63 goals per game in qualifying. However, their opening match exposed a lack of sharpness in front of goal, a problem they must solve quickly. Their performance was lackluster until the introduction of Romelu Lukaku, whose presence completely changed their attacking dynamics. This reliance on their star striker could be both a strength and a weakness.

Conversely, Iran displayed a newfound attacking flair, a significant departure from their historically defensive posture in past tournaments. Operating in a disciplined 4-4-2 formation, they proved organized and capable of creating chances, scoring twice against New Zealand. The tactical battle will likely hinge on whether Belgium‘s creative midfielders can break down Iran’s compact shape and if Iran can exploit any defensive vulnerabilities on the counter, much like Egypt did in the first game.

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With the group wide open, the motivation for both squads is at an all-time high. For Belgium, anything less than a convincing win would be considered a failure and would put immense pressure on their final group game. For Iran, securing a point or even a victory against a European powerhouse would be a monumental achievement and would significantly boost their chances of making it to the Round of 32 for the first time.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match will be a historic occasion, as it marks the first-ever meeting between Belgium and Iran in any competition, official or friendly. With no prior history to draw from, both teams will be entering uncharted territory, making tactical discipline and in-game adjustments all the more critical.

While they have never faced Iran, Belgium has a mixed record against Asian opposition in the global tournament, with three wins, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent encounter was a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Japan in the 2018 Round of 16. Iran has historically struggled against European teams, winning just one of their ten matches, but that single victory came in their most recent attempt, a 2-0 win over Wales in 2022.

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Recent form suggests this could be an open, high-scoring affair. Seven of Belgium‘s eight qualifying matches saw over 1.5 goals, a trend that continued in their pre-tournament fixtures. Iran has also found its scoring touch, netting at least two goals in their last four matches. Given that Iran conceded two goals and 14 shots to New Zealand, Belgium‘s potent attack will be confident of creating numerous opportunities.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams enter this decisive match with key players available, though Belgium is expected to make a significant tactical change to its starting eleven.

The biggest news for Belgium is the likely return of Romelu Lukaku to the starting lineup. His immediate impact off the bench against Egypt was undeniable, and his presence from the first whistle is expected to provide the attacking focal point they were missing. He is expected to replace Charles De Ketelaere. Defensively, they remain without Zeno Debast, who has been ruled out of the group stage with an injury.

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Iran is expected to field a similar lineup to the one that secured a draw against New Zealand, sticking with their effective 4-4-2 formation. The goalscorers from that match, Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi, will feature again, providing threats from the flanks. Crucially, Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Mehdi Torabi have recovered from injuries and are available, likely as options from the bench.

Belgium Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Ngoy, Meunier; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.

This lineup allows Kevin De Bruyne to operate in his preferred central attacking midfield role, directly behind the powerful presence of Lukaku. The pace of Jérémy Doku and the creativity of Leandro Trossard on the wings will aim to stretch Iran’s defense and create space for the two main stars to exploit.

Iran Projected XI (4-4-2):

Beiranvand; Mohammadi, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Rezaeian; Yousefi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Mohebi; Moghanlou, Taremi.

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This formation offers Iran a solid defensive base with two banks of four, aiming to frustrate Belgium’s attack. The partnership of Shahriyar Moghanlou and star forward Mehdi Taremi up front provides a constant threat, while the attacking contributions of Rezaeian and Mohebi from midfield will be crucial for their counter-attacking strategy.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Belgium vs Iran match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this game, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other major soccer competitions, including LaLiga, Liga MX, and other international tournaments. It’s the go-to destination for soccer fans in the United States.

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A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month or is available as part of a larger bundle offer. This gives you comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament, from the group stage to the final.

For a complete schedule of tournament games, visit our World Cup TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.