Video: Lautaro Martinez scores after Lionel Messi assist to complete Argentina’s comeback vs England

Argentina and England battled in a thrilling 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal clash on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Fueled by a pinpoint, right-footed cross from Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive goal to complete a stunning, stoppage-time comeback for the Albiceleste.

England broke the ice in the 55th minute when Morgan Rogers whipped in a precise cross to Anthony Gordon, who shook off his marker, Nahuel Molina, to finish clinically with a first-time strike. Attempting to protect their slim lead, the Three Lions dropped deep into a defensive shell, which successfully frustrated Argentina until Enzo Fernandez leveled the score with a spectacular, long-range blast in the 85th minute.

With the Three Lions struggling to escape their own half under relentless pressure, Alexis Mac Allister found a pocket of space to unleash a blistering strike that rattled off the post. The ball remained active deep in the right corner, and a relentless Lionel Messi sprinted to keep the play alive.

After bringing the ball under control, Messi utilized his weaker right foot to whip a gorgeous, curling service to Lautaro Martinez, who rose above his marker in the 92nd minute to nod home the dramatic game-winner and punch Argentina’s ticket to the final.

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With a thrilling 2-1 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Argentina will now travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final next Sunday, July 19th, at MetLife Stadium. This represents only the second time in Argentine history that the nation has reached back-to-back World Cup finals, matching the iconic runs of the 1986 and 1990 squads.

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Messi continues to rewrite the record books

Despite a legendary scoring run earlier in the tournament, Messi was kept off the scoresheet for a second consecutive match following tight defensive game plans from Switzerland and England. However, his lack of goals has hardly diminished his impact, as the legendary playmaker found other ways to orchestrate Argentina’s march to yet another final.

His vital assist to Mac Allister in the quarterfinal against Switzerland officially cemented Messi as the all-time assist leader in World Cup history. By adding another pair of brilliant setups against England, the Argentine captain has raised his unparalleled career tournament tally to 12 assists.