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What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs England?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Julian Alvarez #9 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez #9 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Amid their defensive problems, Argentina managed to defeat Switzerland 3–1, securing their place in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has proven to be an expert at adjusting his lineup during matches, relying on different ways to pursue victory. Far from having an easy opponent, they will face England after dropping positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Argentina are ranked in the 3rd spot, with 1943.47 points. They have lost two positions, despite their consecutive victories in the tournament. While some criticisms were towards their consistent defensive gaps, they have been shinning in the offense, with Lionel Messi leading again the way. Nonetheless, they have not reached their best position yet, as they ranked 1st in June of 2026.

While Lionel Scaloni’s team have dropped positions in the rankings, they have remained above England. Thomas Tuchel’s team are ranked 4th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, with 1,889.42 points. They have not excelled in build-up play, but they remain one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacking sides, with multiple offensive options. With their talented wingers, they may look to exploit Argentina’s defensive vulnerabilities on the counterattack.

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Unlike England, Argentina have shown to have one of the most solid midfields of the 2026 World Cup. Having an ideal combination of solid defending and creativity, they usually press their opponents high and control the tempo of the game. In addition, Lionel Messi is key to creating space, allowing Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez to shine up front, with both needing to be very effective in front of goal.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with Julian Alvarez #9 after scoring against Egypt.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with Julian Alvarez #9 after scoring against Egypt.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina chase first-ever back-to-back World Cups

Argentina are one of the most historic national teams in World Cup history. Not only are they coming off winning the 2022 edition, but they also won the 1978 and 1986 editions. Far from relaxing their winning ambition, they arrived at the 2026 edition in top form with a run of consecutive victories. Now, Lionel Messi’s team are chasing their first-ever back-to-back World Cups.

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs England could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs England could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Not only because of the historical importance of this match, but they can also make history at the World Cup. Lionel Messi could lead Argentina to their first back-to-back titles, something that would make his legacy as the most important in his country’s history grow even more. In addition, Scaloni’s team have shown that they know how to adapt to their opponent, dominating or sitting back depending on the match, something that can give them an edge.

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England’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with Argentina

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After defeating Norway in heroic fashion, England secured their place in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. With their strong performances, they have managed to maintain a high position in the FIFA Men's World Ranking ahead of today's match against Argentina.

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