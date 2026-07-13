England legend John Terry sends bold message to Messi’s Argentina before World Cup semifinal: ‘Man for man, we’re better’

Lionel Messi is set to face England for the first time in his illustrious career, and he will do so on one of the sport’s grandest stages in the 2026 World Cup semifinals. Ahead of the clash against Argentina, England legend John Terry delivered a bold assessment of the matchup: “Man for man, we’re better.”

Speaking on the FIFA Podcast on YouTube, the former Chelsea captain argued that Argentina should hold no fear for the Three Lions: “I’m not worried with Argentina. I don’t look at Argentina and I see it kind of worried about them being better than us. I think man-for-man we’re better than Argentina.“

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have been England‘s standout performers with six goals apiece, while Argentina’s attack has leaned heavily on Messi to provide the spark. As a broader measure of squad quality, Transfermarkt values England’s World Cup roster at €1.36 billion, with Bellingham leading the way at €130 million, compared to Argentina’s €807 million squad valuation, with Julian Alvarez’s €100 million price tag the highest on their books.

Terry did acknowledge, however, that squad value does not tell the whole story. Despite England’s edge on paper, he conceded that Argentina’s experience in deep tournament runs at the World Cup and Copa América could prove decisive. “But the experience they have at these later stages in the competition could kind of serve them well,” he concluded.

Argentina players pose for a photo prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final.

Only Kane, John Stones, Jordan Pickford, and Marcus Rashford remain from the England squad that reached the 2018 World Cup semifinals, where they fell 2-1 to Croatia. Argentina, by contrast, have won their last four major finals, including the Finalissima against Italy, and that battle-hardened core represents one of the biggest challenges England’s less experienced players will face in the later stages of a major tournament.

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Terry speaks out over Messi

At 39 years old, Messi has once again proven to be Argentina’s driving force, particularly with the rest of the attack struggling to contribute consistently. Of Argentina’s 17 goals in the tournament, eight have come from Messi, and despite going scoreless against Switzerland, he delivered an assist that moved him to the top of the competition’s assists chart.

Terry had nothing but admiration when the conversation turned to the Argentine captain: “He will be one of the top players that kind of turn up on the big occasions, and he certainly does that. When you look at them against Egypt and you think they’re out, but with him on your side, when you got someone like that, I can only compare that to a Hazard at Chelsea.“

The former England defender went on to describe Messi’s effect on Argentina as a whole. “When you always know you’re in with a chance of coming back in the game, whether you go 1-0 or 2-0 down, and these guys are just incredible and he’s that for Argentina,” Terry said.

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