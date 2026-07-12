Jude Bellingham joins an exclusive consecutive-brace World Cup-list in England’s victory over Norway

England and Norway faced off in one of the most competitive matches of the tournament, with the game being decided in the final minutes of extra time. Even though Harry Kane is the team’s biggest star, Jude Bellingham emerged as the most important player, scoring a crucial brace to seal the victory. As a result, the 23-year-old star has joined an exclusive list of players to score braces in consecutive World Cup matches.

According to MisterChip, a well-known soccer statistician, via X, Jude Bellingham has joined Kylian Mbappé, Diego Maradona, Garrincha, Pelé, Sándor Kocsis, and Silvio Piola as the only players to score braces in two consecutive World Cup knockout-stage matches. With these performances, the 23-year-old star has established as England’s most important player alongside Harry Kane.

Following a rather inconsistent season at Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham arrived at the 2026 World Cup amid criticism. Playing in a more attack-oriented role, he has rediscovered his best form. Across the six matches he has played, he has scored six goals and provided one assist, matching Harry Kane as England’s most productive player.

Without being a creative midfielder or a playmaker, Bellingham has found his best position on the field, close to the goal. His performances at the 2026 World Cup send a clear message to Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid: He needs to play close to the center forward. Despite his great performances, Jude still has a lot to do in the tournament, as he faces Argentina, the reigning champions, looking for another performance that validates his great level.

Bellingham scored in extra time

Kane is the key to Jude Bellingham’s resurgence with England

Jude Bellingham is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world. However, he is coming off two difficult seasons at Real Madrid, which seemed to leave him without a specific role. In response, Thomas Tuchel has found the key to maximizing the performances of the 23-year-old star: Harry Kane. By forming a solid attacking partnership, the two constantly improve each other, creating space and drawing defenders out of position.

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see also Jude Bellingham matches Pele’s World Cup scoring mark at age 23, trailing only Kylian Mbappe

As Kane usually drops deep to receive the ball and act as a playmaker, Jude often ends up as the center forward. The veteran striker tends to create a lot of space with his freedom of movement, something Bellingham takes great advantage of. With space to shoot, he has rediscovered his goalscoring instinct, playing more as a second striker rather than an attacking midfielder.

At Real Madrid, Jude will not have the same system to shine. Kylian Mbappé is the center forward, being a more physical and goalscoring profile than a creative one. Because of this, Bellingham would have to adapt his profile once again, while always looking to stay close to the box. However, Jose Mourinho has the difficult task of creating a partnership between the Frenchman and the Englishman, something that will be key to maximizing their performances.