‘Messi’s World Cup is extraordinary,’ says Barcelona president Joan Laporta amid reported tensions

Lionel Messi has emerged as one of the best players of the 2026 World Cup, showcasing his scoring prowess and exceptional creativity. Even at 39 years old, he has remained an undisputed starter for Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina, demonstrating outstanding fitness while competing for the tournament’s Golden Boot. Amid reported tensions, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has praised the Argentine legend’s performances.

“Messi’s World Cup is extraordinary. Eight goals, some of them of great quality. With that talent, Messi is always good. Other players in the world of soccer, when they reach a certain age, because they don’t have the talent Leo has, it becomes more noticeable… they are fortunate to have Leo up front, because as soon as the ball reaches him, he puts it in the back of the net,” said Joan Laporta as reported by Fox Sports.

After his departure from Barcelona in 2021, the relationship between Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi has reportedly been damaged. While the Argentine legend has chosen not to make any public comments, the executive has repeatedly reaffirmed that his decision not to renew Messi’s contract was the right one. However, he has now sought to ease tensions by acknowledging the 39-year-old’s remarkable talent and outstanding performances.

Under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina have once again dominated at the 2026 World Cup, keeping Messi as the team’s central figure. Having been on the bench in just one match, the Argentine legend has shone even in extra time, delivering his best version. With the semifinal against England still to come, he still has the chance to further cement his legacy in the tournament’s history.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with Julian Alvarez #9 after scoring against Egypt.

Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup is rewriting the record books

Unlike previous editions, Lionel Messi did not arrive at the 2026 World Cup as one of the favorites to shine. Despite that, he has managed to compete to be the tournament’s best player. After playing in six matches, he has scored eight goals and provided two assists. His outstanding performances at the tournament have led the 39-year-old legend to rewrite the World Cup record books.

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Following his eight goals in the tournament, Messi is directly competing with Kylian Mbappé to finish as the top scorer. In addition, he already stands as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer, with 21 goals in 31 matches. Not satisfied with that, Lionel also became the tournament’s all-time leading assist provider, with 11 assists, holding the record outright. With this, he rewrote the tournament’s record books.