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Lionel Messi becomes the all-time assist leader in World Cup history: How does the full ranking look?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match.

Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1, showcasing their resilience and goalscoring power in clutch moments. Although Lionel Messi has been the team’s leading goalscorer, he did not find the net in the most recent 2026 World Cup match. Nevertheless, he still made the difference by providing an assist to Alexis Mac Allister. As a result, the 39-year-old star became the tournament’s all-time leading assist provider.

According to MisterChip, a well-known soccer statistician, Lionel Messi has become the all-time leading assist provider in World Cup history. After assisting Alexis Mac Allister for Argentina’s first goal against Switzerland, he reached 11 assists, becoming the outright leader in this category. At 39 years old, he is expected to continue expanding his legacy in the tournament, with the match against England and a potential World Cup final still ahead of him.

Despite being 39 years old, Messi is delivering a historic performance at the 2026 World Cup. Tied with Kylian Mbappé, the two lead both the goalscoring chart of this edition and the all-time goalscoring chart in World Cup history. While the Frenchman is at the peak of his career at 27 years old, the Argentine star is playing in one of the final seasons of his career. Therefore, his performances are even more remarkable.

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How does the full all-time assist ranking look?

Lionel Messi has a golden opportunity to further expand his legacy in World Cup history. If he scores or provides an assist against England, he could extend his lead as the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer and all-time leading assist provider. After reaching 11 assists, Messi has surpassed numerous legends, including Fritz Walter, Raymond Kopa, Uwe Seeler, and Diego Maradona. Here is the all-time World Cup assist ranking.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

NameAssists
1. Lionel Messi11
2. Fritz Walter10
3. Raymond Kopa8
4. Uwe Seeler8
5. Diego Maradona8
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Messi joins Mbappé as World Cup history’s only 10+ goal contributors

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi has already recorded 8 goals and 2 assists for Argentina. Despite being in outstanding form, he has not been the only player to shine at the tournament. Kylian Mbappé has also imposed as one of the standout performers, registering 8 goals and 3 assists. As a result, the two have become the only players in World Cup history to record 10 + goal contributions in two different editions of the tournament.

At the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, Messi and Mbappé have both reached and/or surpassed 10 goal contributions, becoming the only players in the tournament’s history to achieve this feat, reveals MisterChip, via X. While the Frenchman recorded 10 in the first edition and 11 in the second, the Argentine legend registered 10 goal contributions in both tournaments.

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