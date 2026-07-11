Cristiano Ronaldo gets harsh reality check as Jorge Jesus recalls brutal Neymar advice that could interest Carlo Ancelotti

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a powerful reminder that reputation alone will not guarantee a place under Jorge Jesus, while Neymar unexpectedly became part of the conversation as the new Portugal boss outlined his coaching philosophy. With Carlo Ancelotti also navigating the challenge of managing superstar personalities at international level, Jesus’ comments offer an intriguing glimpse into how elite coaches balance respect for legends with difficult decisions.

Portugal enters a new era after Roberto Martinez stepped down following the national team’s Round of 16 exit at the 2026 World Cup, ending a disappointing campaign far earlier than expected. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) moved swiftly, appointing 71-year-old Jorge Jesus on a four-year contract that will run through Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup, which Portugal will co-host alongside Spain and Morocco.

Jesus takes over after enjoying a successful season alongside Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, where the pair helped deliver the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title. Their previous working relationship has naturally raised questions about whether Ronaldo will continue playing an important role for Portugal despite suggesting the recently concluded World Cup was his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

The veteran coach made it clear that personal history would never outweigh what benefits the national team. While praising Ronaldo’s professionalism and influence, Jesus stressed that every selection decision would ultimately be made according to his own soccer judgment: “He is a symbol of Portuguese football, of the national team, of Portugal. That will always be part of history, and I had a great pleasure working with him this year.”

Jesus also explained that communication would remain open with every player in the squad: “When I have to make a decision, I will speak to him. But not only to him, I will speak to everyone individually. I’m not going to speak to Cris just because he’s Cris.”

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The Neymar story that explains Jesus’ philosophy

During his introductory press conference, Jesus revealed the striking anecdote that quickly became one of the biggest talking points surrounding his appointment.

Looking back on his managerial career, the Portuguese coach reminded reporters that he has already worked with two modern soccer icons before referencing a brutally honest conversation he once had with Neymar during their time together at Al-Hilal. “I’ve already coached two of the three best players in the world; I won’t coach the third, who is Lionel Messi. I coached Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.”

He then recalled the moment that perfectly illustrates how he approaches even the world’s biggest stars: “One day I had to tell Neymar straight to his face: ‘You’re finished.’”

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The comment stemmed from Neymar’s difficult spell in Saudi Arabia after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. A devastating ACL injury severely limited the Brazilian’s appearances before foreign-player registration rules eventually saw him left out of the Saudi Pro League squad, leading to his departure from Al-Hilal.

Neymar of Al-Hilal prepares to be substituted

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Ronaldo’s future remains open despite World Cup farewell

Although Ronaldo stated after Portugal’s elimination that the 2026 World Cup would be the last of his career, Jesus stopped well short of announcing the end of the captain’s international journey. Instead, the new manager emphasized that current performance, not age, would determine whether the veteran striker continues representing Portugal.

“If he’s playing and is in condition to play, if he’s eligible for the national team, I’ll call him up, within the limits and conditions that I deem best for the team.” The veteran boss also dismissed concerns about Ronaldo’s age by highlighting the physical standards he witnessed firsthand at Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

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According to the coach, Ronaldo remained injury-free throughout their season together, regularly covering around eight kilometers per match while reaching speeds exceeding 25 km/h. Those numbers convinced Jesus that age alone should never become a deciding factor when evaluating elite players.