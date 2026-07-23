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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr finally responds to Al-Hilal’s transfer ambitions with unexpected Jorge Jesus-style revenge move

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Jorge Jesus.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr continues reshaping its future after recent changes at every level of the club, while the success of Jorge Jesus’ move from a fierce rival still serves as an important reference point. As Al-Hilal strengthens its squad ahead of the new season, Al-Nassr has answered with a different kind of investment, targeting its academy in a move that could shape the club for years to come.

Rather than focusing solely on first-team additions, Al-Nassr has turned its attention toward developing the next generation of talent. The decision reflects a broader long-term strategy as the Saudi Pro League champion looks to build sustainable success alongside its pursuit of domestic and continental trophies.

The coach chosen to lead Al-Nassr’s Under-21 team is Brazilian youth specialist Marcos Soares, a familiar figure in Saudi football after previously working with both Al-Hilal and the Saudi national youth teams.

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According to Al-Riyadiyah, Soares has reached an agreement to take charge of the club’s U-21 side for the upcoming JOY Elite League campaign. His appointment also includes a multinational coaching staff, with Fernando Junior joining as goalkeeping coach, Miguel Arias serving as first assistant, and Badr Aba Al-Hussein becoming second assistant coach.

The move has drawn immediate comparisons with Al-Nassr’s earlier decision to appoint Jorge Jesus after his successful spell at Al-Hilal. While Soares will work with the academy rather than the senior squad, the club is once again placing its trust in someone who understands both Saudi football and its biggest rival.

From Al-Hilal academy to national team success

Soares first arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2021, when he accepted responsibility for Al-Hilal’s Under-17 team. His work quickly earned recognition, leading to opportunities with the Saudi national youth setup over the following years.

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He coached the Saudi Under-19 national team in 2023 before moving up to the Under-20 side in 2024. During that period, he established himself as one of the country’s most respected youth coaches.

His biggest achievements came at international level, where he guided Saudi Arabia to the West Asian Football Federation Under-17 Championship title and helped secure qualification for the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

Echoes of the Jorge Jesus decision

The similarities between Soares’ arrival and Jorge Jesus’ high-profile switch from Al-Hilal to Al-Nassr have not gone unnoticed. Jesus previously enjoyed tremendous success with Al-Hilal before making the controversial move across Riyadh. He then guided Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title, proving that crossing the rivalry could produce positive results despite the intense competition between the two clubs.

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Although Soares’ responsibilities will be very different, Al-Nassr hopes history can repeat itself. Instead of competing for immediate senior trophies, his mission is to develop players capable of one day supporting stars like Cristiano Ronaldo or becoming future first-team regulars.

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