Cristiano Ronaldo wants more control at Al-Nassr as ambitious transfer plan to lure Bruno Fernandes takes shape

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for significant changes behind the scenes at Al-Nassr as the club prepares for another important transfer window, with fresh reports suggesting an ambitious strategy is beginning to take shape. While the Portuguese superstar remains focused on strengthening the squad after leading the club to the Saudi Pro League title, attention has now shifted toward a proposal that could influence the direction of Al-Nassr’s sporting future.

The latest developments come as Al-Nassr continues planning for the new season following its championship-winning campaign. With Ronaldo determined to keep the club competing at the highest level, the focus is no longer limited to new signings, as discussions are also taking place over how the football operation should be managed moving forward.

According to 365Scores Arabic, Ronaldo has asked for Al-Nassr’s management to be granted full authority over transfer business without outside interference. The idea is to create an independent sporting project where recruitment decisions are handled exclusively by the football department.

The reported proposal reflects Ronaldo’s desire to see a long-term structure capable of competing consistently for domestic and continental trophies. After spending several years in Saudi Arabia, the veteran forward appears eager to help shape a more stable football environment around the first team.

Bruno Fernandes remains a priority target

The same reports indicate that Al-Nassr is considering one final approach for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. Before making any formal move, the club is expected to establish the Portugal international’s financial expectations.

The plan would represent Ronaldo’s final attempt to convince his longtime Portugal teammate to join him in Riyadh. Fernandes has repeatedly been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but convincing him to leave European football has proven difficult.

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Should discussions progress, Al-Nassr would need to assemble a package capable of matching Fernandes’ sporting and financial ambitions. Ronaldo’s influence could once again become a major factor, given the successful partnership the pair have shared with Portugal over recent years.

Financial approval clears an important obstacle

Meanwhile, Al-Riyadiyah reports that Al-Nassr has received the financial efficiency certificate required to register new players during the current summer transfer window. This represents a significant administrative step as the club prepares to strengthen its squad.

Although some restrictions imposed by the Saudi Pro League’s Financial Control Committee remain temporarily in place until final approval is completed, the club is reportedly expecting those limitations to be lifted shortly. Once that happens, Al-Nassr will be free to complete transfer registrations and contract renewals.

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The certificate also allows the club to move ahead with negotiations already underway, provided the Financial Control Committee gives its final authorization.

Financial stability supports transfer ambitions

Earlier reports cited by Al-Riyadiyah stated that Al-Nassr has no overdue financial obligations to either the Saudi Ministry of Sports or the Saudi Pro League. The club has also reportedly received all funding available through the government’s club support strategy.

In addition, Al-Nassr has been informed about the financial resources available through the league’s player attraction program for the upcoming campaign. Those resources could play an important role as the club attempts to compete for elite international talent.

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The report adds that how those funds are ultimately used remains a decision for the club’s leadership. They are expected to form part of a broader financial plan designed to ensure long-term stability while supporting future transfer activity.