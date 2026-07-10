Belgium’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Spain

The quarterfinal stage of the 2026 World Cup continues in Los Angeles, where Belgium take on Spain in a clash between two of Europe’s most experienced World Cup campaigners, with a semifinal berth on the line.

Belgium sit 8th in the latest FIFA World Ranking, with 1,778.36 points, a total that fluctuated throughout the group stage. Rudi Garcia’s men dropped points after drawing both Egypt (1-1) and Iran (1-1), before bouncing back with a 5-1 win over New Zealand that was enough to top Group G.

That inconsistency carried into the knockout rounds too, where Belgium needed a dramatic turnaround to see off Senegal 3-2 after extra time in the Round of 32, rallying from two goals down. They looked far sharper in the Round of 16, cruising past the USMNT 4-1 to punch their ticket to the last eight.

Standing across from them is a Spain side ranked 3rd in the world with 1,912.34 points, sitting just behind Argentina and newly crowned No. 1 France. Luis de la Fuente’s men have been the most defensively airtight team left in the tournament, having not conceded a single goal through their first four matches, a run that included a 1-0 win over Portugal in the Round of 16.

Mikel Merino celebrates a goal for Spain vs Portugal. (Getty Images)

Belgium eyeing a shot at their best-ever World Cup finish

A place in the semifinals would put Belgium within reach of matching, and potentially surpassing, their best-ever World Cup result. The Red Devils finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, part of Belgium’s so-called golden generation led by Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, who beat England in the third-place playoff.

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Nearly a decade later, with De Bruyne still on the team alongside a new generation of players like Youri Tielemans, Jeremy Doku, and Leandro Trossard, Belgium find themselves close to achieving a new historic mark at the World Cup.