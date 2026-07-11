What is England’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Norway?

England entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup widely regarded as one of the strongest national teams of the tournament, and now, sitting just three wins away from glory, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as the Three Lions prepare to battle Norway in the quarterfinal round. Yet, despite putting together a highly impressive run in North America, their official positioning in the global FIFA world rankings has remained relatively stagnant.

England currently occupies the No. 4 spot in the official FIFA rankings, boasting 1,871.39 total points. The squad, led by manager Thomas Tuchel, actually entered the tournament already locked into that fourth-place position with 1,828.02 points, meaning their recent success has allowed them to comfortably maintain their distance from the chasing pack while failing to quite close the gap on the world’s top three nations.

As the historic birthplace of modern soccer and home to the pioneering Football Association, England is currently in an ideal position to rewrite its own international record books regarding the global leaderboard.

The Three Lions have climbed into the top three of the FIFA rankings on exactly three occasions in program history, achieving the feat in 2012, 2021, and most recently in 2023. Despite reaching those lofty heights, England has never managed to crack the top two spots, an institutional drought they will be incredibly eager to finally break by lifting the trophy this July.

Declan Rice #4, Harry Kane #9 and Elliot Anderson #8 of England celebrate the team’s 3-2 victory.

While Erling Haaland remains the top menace of a dangerous Norway squad, England still holds a definitive historical edge over their Scandinavian counterparts. Across 12 all-time meetings between the two European nations, England has claimed victory seven times, paired with three draws and just two losses, though this highly anticipated clash will mark their first-ever World Cup meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Are Erling Haaland and Harry Kane playing? Norway vs England projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

England looking to end its legendary championship drought

England is firmly established as one of international soccer’s most historic brands, currently ranking fifth all-time for the most total matches played in World Cup history. However, during this year’s showcase, the primary objective for the Three Lions is simply putting an end to decades of tournament heartbreak.

In their lone World Cup final appearance, England delivered a clinical performance to secure a legendary 4-2 extra-time victory over West Germany back in 1966, but the program has famously failed to return to the grandest stage ever since. The Three Lions came agonizingly close to snapping their broader trophy drought recently, but consecutive, heartbreaking defeats in the 2021 and 2024 Euro finals against Italy and Spain have only prolonged the nation’s wait for a major honor.