Egypt’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Argentina

A true David versus Goliath 2026 World Cup Round of 16 tie unfolds in Atlanta, where Egypt take on defending champions Argentina in a first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations.

Egypt enter the match at No. 24 in the latest FIFA World Ranking, with 1,597.04 points, a gap of more than 300 points separating them from their opponent. Hossam Hassan’s men went unbeaten through Group G, opening with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, following it with a 3-1 win over New Zealand, and closing with another 1-1 stalemate against Iran, good enough for five points and second place behind the Belgians.

That group-stage form carried into the Round of 32, where Egypt needed a penalty shootout to see off Australia after a 1-1 draw through extra time, delivering the country’s first-ever World Cup knockout win and setting up just its second-ever Round of 16 appearance, the first having come all the way back in 1934.

Standing in Egypt’s way is an Argentina side ranked No. 2 in the world, with 1,913.71 points. Lionel Scaloni’s men steamrolled through Group J with a perfect nine points, beating Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0, and Jordan 3-1, before needing extra time themselves to get past a stubborn Cape Verde side 3-2 in the Round of 32.

Egypt players celebrate Mohamed Salah’s penalty vs Australia. (Getty Images)

Egypt chasing history against the defending champions

Few storylines at this World Cup have been as compelling as Egypt’s run so far, a campaign already defined by a handful of tournament records. The Pharaohs have scored six goals through four matches, the most in a single edition in team history.

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see also How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Egypt could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Much of Egypt’s hopes rest on the shoulders of Mohamed Salah, squaring off in a highly anticipated individual duel against Lionel Messi, who leads the tournament’s Golden Boot race level with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at seven goals apiece.

Should Egypt find a way through, they would become just the fifth African nation in history to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, joining Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana, and Morocco.

A win, by any scoreline, would send Egypt through to a quarterfinal meeting with the winner of Switzerland and Colombia in Kansas City on July 11 — and stand as one of the biggest upsets of this year’s tournament.

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