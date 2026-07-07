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Egypt’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Argentina

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Mohamed Salah of Egypt.
© Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Egypt.

A true David versus Goliath 2026 World Cup Round of 16 tie unfolds in Atlanta, where Egypt take on defending champions Argentina in a first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations.

Egypt enter the match at No. 24 in the latest FIFA World Ranking, with 1,597.04 points, a gap of more than 300 points separating them from their opponent. Hossam Hassan’s men went unbeaten through Group G, opening with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, following it with a 3-1 win over New Zealand, and closing with another 1-1 stalemate against Iran, good enough for five points and second place behind the Belgians.

That group-stage form carried into the Round of 32, where Egypt needed a penalty shootout to see off Australia after a 1-1 draw through extra time, delivering the country’s first-ever World Cup knockout win and setting up just its second-ever Round of 16 appearance, the first having come all the way back in 1934.

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Standing in Egypt’s way is an Argentina side ranked No. 2 in the world, with 1,913.71 points. Lionel Scaloni’s men steamrolled through Group J with a perfect nine points, beating Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0, and Jordan 3-1, before needing extra time themselves to get past a stubborn Cape Verde side 3-2 in the Round of 32.

Egypt players celebrate Mohamed Salah’s penalty vs Australia. (Getty Images)

Egypt players celebrate Mohamed Salah’s penalty vs Australia. (Getty Images)

Egypt chasing history against the defending champions

Few storylines at this World Cup have been as compelling as Egypt’s run so far, a campaign already defined by a handful of tournament records. The Pharaohs have scored six goals through four matches, the most in a single edition in team history.

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Egypt could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Egypt could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Much of Egypt’s hopes rest on the shoulders of Mohamed Salah, squaring off in a highly anticipated individual duel against Lionel Messi, who leads the tournament’s Golden Boot race level with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at seven goals apiece.

Should Egypt find a way through, they would become just the fifth African nation in history to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, joining Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana, and Morocco.

A win, by any scoreline, would send Egypt through to a quarterfinal meeting with the winner of Switzerland and Colombia in Kansas City on July 11 — and stand as one of the biggest upsets of this year’s tournament.

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Video: Messi misses a penalty against Egypt, his second failed spot kick of the 2026 World Cup

Video: Messi misses a penalty against Egypt, his second failed spot kick of the 2026 World Cup

Although Argentina entered the match as the clear favorite, they conceded a surprise goal to Egypt in the opening minutes. With a great chance to score from the penalty spot, Lionel Messi missed his shot, squandering the opportunity to tie the game.

Why isn’t Lautaro Martinez starting for Argentina against Egypt at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Lautaro Martinez starting for Argentina against Egypt at the 2026 World Cup?

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Argentina have shown to be one of the best attacking teams. For this, Lionel Messi's impact has been key alongside Lautaro Martínez. Nevertheless, head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to leave the 28-year-old striker on the bench.

Why isn’t Thiago Almada starting for Argentina against Egypt at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Thiago Almada starting for Argentina against Egypt at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina face Egypt in a crucial Round of 16 duel at the 2026 World Cup, where Thiago Almada will start the match from the bench.

Why isn’t Omar Marmoush starting for Egypt against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Omar Marmoush starting for Egypt against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

With Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah preparing for a blockbuster meeting in Atlanta, the decision surrounding Marmoush has quickly become one of the biggest talking points before kickoff.

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