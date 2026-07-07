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How many World Cups has Argentina won? History, titles, and best finishes

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy

Argentina has built one of the richest traditions in international soccer, producing unforgettable moments, legendary players, and dramatic tournament runs over nearly a century. From historic triumphs to heartbreaking defeats, the South American national team continues to shape World Cup history, leaving fans eager to discover where it ranks among the competition’s greatest nations and what milestones have defined its remarkable journey.

As Lionel Messi leads Argentina into another World Cup campaign, attention has once again turned to the country’s extraordinary record on soccer’s biggest stage. With Lionel Scaloni’s experienced squad blending established stars and emerging talent, the reigning champion is once again among the favorites to compete for the sport’s biggest prize.

Few national teams can rival La Albiceleste when it comes to producing unforgettable moments on soccer’s biggest stage. From legendary icons to dramatic finals, it has built a reputation as one of the sport’s true powerhouses, creating a history filled with triumph, heartbreak, and unforgettable performances.

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That tradition adds even more weight to the team’s ambitions in North America, where Lionel Scaloni’s squad hopes to write another memorable chapter. While several experienced players return from the title-winning squad in Qatar, a new generation is also beginning to emerge alongside established stars.

argentina world cup

Argentina players pose for a team photograph

Much of the squad that lifted the trophy in Qatar remains together, giving Scaloni a core group that understands the demands of tournament soccer. While Angel Di Maria has stepped away from international duty, experienced figures such as Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Emiliano Martinez, and Enzo Fernandez continue to form the backbone of the national team.

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How many World Cup trophies does Argentina have?

Argentina has won the FIFA World Cup three times, cementing its place among the competition’s most successful nations. Those championships came in 1978, 1986, and 2022, with each title representing a defining era in the country’s soccer history.

argentina world cup

Mario Kempes of Argentina at 1978 World Cup

The first triumph arrived on home soil in 1978, when Mario Kempes inspired Argentina to a 3-1 extra-time victory over the Netherlands in the final. Kempes finished as the tournament’s top scorer and became the face of Argentina’s first world championship.

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StatisticArgentina Men’s World Cup Record
Appearances19 (1930, 1934, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Matches Played92 (through the 2026 Round of 32)
Wins / Draws / Losses51 Wins / 17 Draws / 24 Losses (through the 2026 Round of 32)
Goals For / Goals Against163 Goals Scored / 104 Goals Conceded (through the 2026 Round of 32)
Maiden World Cup GoalLuis Monti (1930 vs. France)
Biggest World Cup Win6-0 vs. Peru (1978) & 6-0 vs. Serbia and Montenegro (2006)

The second title came in 1986, when Diego Maradona produced one of the greatest individual World Cup performances ever witnessed. His unforgettable tournament included both the famous “Hand of God” goal and the spectacular “Goal of the Century” against England before Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 in the final.

argentina world cup

Diego Maradona of Argentina lifts the 1986 World Cup Trophy

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The third championship finally arrived in 2022, ending a 36-year wait. After recovering from a shocking opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina defeated France in an unforgettable final before winning on penalties, allowing Messi to complete the one achievement that had eluded him throughout his legendary career.

argentina world cup

The Argentina team line up before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match

Argentina has also endured painful defeats in World Cup finals

While Argentina has celebrated three championships, the national team has also experienced heartbreak on soccer’s biggest stage. La Albiceleste has finished runner-up three times, losing the finals in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

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Stage ReachedNumber of TimesYears
Champions3 times1978, 1986, 2022
Runners-up3 times1930, 1990, 2014
Quarter-finals / Top 85 times1966, 1974, 1998, 2006, 2010
Round of 163 times1934, 1994, 2018
Group Stage / Second Round4 times1958, 1962, 1982, 2002

The inaugural World Cup in Uruguay ended with a 4-2 defeat to the host nation, while West Germany narrowly defeated Argentina 1-0 in both the 1990 and 2014 finals. Those disappointments only strengthened the significance of the country’s eventual return to the summit in Qatar.

Overall, Argentina has appeared in six World Cup finals, winning half of them and establishing itself among the tournament’s traditional powerhouses.

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