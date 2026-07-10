How to watch Spain vs Belgium in USA: 2026 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain vs Belgium on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Spain vs Belgium WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, July 10, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Spain enters this quarter-final clash at SoFi Stadium as one of the tournament’s most formidable teams, built on an unbreakable defense. Luis de la Fuente’s squad has yet to concede a single goal in the competition, a historic run that includes a disciplined 1-0 victory over a talented Portugal side in the Round of 16. La Roja’s campaign is about re-establishing their golden standard on the world stage, and their methodical, possession-heavy style has so far suffocated every opponent they have faced.

In stark contrast, Belgium arrives as the tournament’s great entertainers, powered by a high-octane offense. For the remnants of their famed ‘Golden Generation,’ this is the definitive last chance to claim a major trophy. After a thrilling injury-time escape against Senegal, the Red Devils delivered a statement performance by dismantling the host United States 4-1. This match is a legacy-defining crossroads where Spain’s control meets Belgium’s chaos for a coveted spot in the semi-finals.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations have followed wildly different paths to the quarter-finals. Spain has been a model of consistency, calmly dispatching Austria and Portugal without conceding a goal, relying on their suffocating possession game. Their defense has been historically brilliant, becoming the first team to keep six consecutive clean sheets in the tournament’s history. Belgium, meanwhile, has been defined by thrilling, high-scoring encounters. They have scored 13 goals in five matches but have also shown significant defensive fragility, conceding five times.

This quarter-final presents a classic clash of styles. Spain will aim to control the tempo, targeting upwards of 65% possession to starve Belgium of the ball and prevent the game from becoming a track meet. Belgium will likely concede possession, sitting in a compact mid-block and waiting for opportunities to unleash their devastating counter-attack. The key battle will be whether Belgium’s direct, high-transition offense can exploit Spain‘s high defensive line before La Roja‘s relentless pressure wears them down.

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For Spain, victory would validate their patient, possession-based philosophy and cement the status of their new generation. For Belgium, this match carries immense emotional weight. It is the final opportunity for this group of players to turn years of promise into a tangible legacy. A win propels either side from a strong contender into a favorite to lift the trophy, making the stakes incredibly high.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Spain has held a clear advantage in this fixture. In 12 meetings, La Roja has secured six victories to Belgium‘s three, with three matches ending in a draw. This dominance is even more pronounced in recent history, though the teams have not met since the qualifiers for the 2010 tournament.

Looking at the last five encounters, Spain has been utterly dominant, winning four and drawing one. During that span, the goal difference stands at a staggering 12-2 in favor of the Spanish side. Their last meeting in 2009 ended in a comprehensive 5-0 victory for Spain, a result that underscores their historical superiority in this matchup.

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When facing fellow European nations at the international tournament, Belgium has often struggled, posting a record of five wins, eight draws, and nine defeats. In contrast, Spain has a more favorable record against UEFA opponents and has already defeated two European teams in the knockout stages of this competition. This trend suggests Spain is more comfortable in these high-stakes continental clashes.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Spain heads into this monumental quarter-final with a clean bill of health and no suspensions, while Belgium is sweating on the fitness of key midfield personnel.

Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of a fully fit squad, allowing him to field his strongest lineup. While the starting eleven has been consistent, the impact of substitutes was crucial against Portugal, with Mikel Merino scoring the late winner. This depth gives Spain a significant advantage in a match that could be decided in the final stages, especially in the California heat.

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Belgium‘s preparations have been hampered by injuries. Midfielder Amadou Onana suffered a knee injury against the USA and remains a major doubt for the match. Defender Zeno Debast is also questionable, forcing coach Rudi Garcia to adjust his backline. These potential absences could disrupt Belgium‘s defensive structure and midfield balance against a team that excels at exploiting any weakness.

Spain Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Simón; Cucurella, Cubarsí, Laporte, Porro; Pedri, Rodri; Baena, Olmo, Yamal; Oyarzabal.

This lineup is designed for total midfield dominance, with Rodri and Pedri controlling the tempo. The creative burden will fall on the young wingers Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena, who will look to supply striker Mikel Oyarzabal.

Belgium Projected XI (4-3-2-1): Courtois; De Cuyper, Ngoy, Mechele, Castagne; Raskin, Vanaken; Trossard, Tielemans, Doku; De Ketelaere.

Forced into changes by injury, this Belgian side will rely on the speed and dribbling of Jérémy Doku and the craft of Youri Tielemans to create chances. Charles De Ketelaere is expected to lead the line, with the powerful Romelu Lukaku providing a game-changing option from the bench.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Spain vs Belgium live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can watch leagues such as Liga MX and LaLiga, giving you year-round soccer action.

A subscription to the platform costs just $14.99 per month, offering incredible value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple competitions. The plan includes access to all live games, replays, and expert analysis.

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SEE MORE: For a complete list of tournament games, see our World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.