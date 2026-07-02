How far have Algeria advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Algeria have punched their ticket to the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup, advancing as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams and setting up a Round of 32 date with Switzerland in Vancouver. It’s a step that puts the Desert Foxes within reach of matching the finest run in their World Cup history.

This year’s tournament marks Algeria‘s fifth appearance at a World Cup, following prior trips in 1982, 1986, 2010, and 2014. The North African side didn’t make its debut until Spain ’82, and a 12-year gap separates this campaign from its last appearance in Brazil.

Algeria’s path through Group J in 2026 was a rollercoaster. Vladimir Petkovic’s men opened with a 3-0 defeat to defending champions Argentina, bounced back with a 2-1 win over tournament debutants Jordan, and then survived a wild 3-3 draw with Austria in their closing match, a result that was enough to send them through on goal difference among the third-placed teams.

Algeria’s best World Cup campaign

Algeria’s finest World Cup showing came in 2014, when they became just the fourth African nation ever to reach the Round of 16. That marked their last appearance on the biggest stage, and in this edition they’ll look to make a statement and surpass their own mark.

Algeria National Team during 2014 World Cup in Brazil. (Getty Images)

Vahid Halilhodzic’s side opened that tournament with a heavy 4-1 loss to Belgium, but responded in style, thrashing South Korea 4-2 in a game that made them the first African team ever to score four goals in a single World Cup match.

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A tense 1-1 draw with Russia in the finale was enough to send Algeria through to the knockouts for the first time in their history. Their run ended in the Round of 16, where they pushed Germany all the way to extra time before falling 2-1.

Algeria’s overall World Cup record

Algeria have appeared in four completed World Cups prior to this year’s tournament, reaching the knockout stage on just one occasion. Including their ongoing 2026 campaign (before the Round of 32 game vs Switzerland), Algeria have played 16 World Cup matches all-time, winning 4, drawing 4, and losing 8, scoring 18 goals while conceding 26.