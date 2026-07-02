Switzerland’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Algeria

Switzerland arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of the favorites in Group A. Remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage, they exceeded the fans’ expectations. Unlike previous editions, they have been shining in front of goal with Johan Manzambi’s contributions. Ahead of their Round of 32 clash against Algeria, Murat Yakin’s team have climbed several places in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, reflecting their excellent form.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Switzerland are ranked 16th place with 1,676.00 points. With their solid performances, they have gained one position in the ranking. However, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 83rd position in December of 1998. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 3rd in August of 1993.

Following their recent impressive performances, Murat Yakin’s team remain above Algeria. Vladimir Petković’s team are ranked 29th place with 1576.80 points, losing one spot. However, they may still surprise Switzerland with their great offense led by Riyad Mahrez. Coupled with him, Amine Gouiri is expected to play a key role, opening gaps in the defense with their great vision and may shine in the scoring side.

Unlike Algeria, Switzerland have proven to be one of the most balanced teams in the tournament. With Gregor Kobel as goalkeeper and Manuel Akanji – Nico Elvedi in central defense, they have shined in the group stage. However, Algeria’s offense may endanger their solid line. Their excellent midfield that controls and drives the game, allowing Breel Embolo and Johan Manzambi to shine in the scoring side.

Silvan Widmer #3 and Remo Freuler #8 of Switzerland applaud fans.

Switzerland’s high defensive line could be punished by Algeria

Led by Granit Xhaka, Switzerland manage to control matches by pressing high and dominating possession. Looking to suffocate their opponents, Ricardo Rodríguez and Luca Jaquez push forward frequently in an attempt to open up the opposition’s defense. Although this approach has produced many positive results, it could prove very costly against Algeria, who have two outstanding wingers and excel on the counterattack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How to watch Switzerland vs Algeria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

In the event of a loss of possession, Riyad Mahrez and Farès Chaïbi can break quickly on the counterattack. With plenty of space to run into, they could be in prime position to score. Because of this, Switzerland may need to avoid pushing both wing-backs forward, instead keeping Luca Jaquez in defense. In doing so, they could counter the opposition’s attack, as Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler usually contribute defensively.