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Brazil end 40-year World Cup penalty streak as Nyland saves Bruno Guimaraes’ spot kick

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Bruno Guimaraes #8 of Brazil reacts after failing to convert a penalty.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesBruno Guimaraes #8 of Brazil reacts after failing to convert a penalty.

Brazil and Norway are facing off in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Far from being an easy match, Carlo Ancelotti’s team have struggled to find spaces in the opposition’s defense, as Ståle Solbakken’s team have managed to enjoy more possession. After being awarded a penalty, they appeared to be closing in on the victory, but Bruno Guimarães’ attempt was saved by Nyland, bringing to an end a 40-year streak at the World Cup.

According to MisterChip, a well-known soccer statistician, Nyland’s save against Bruno Guimarães brought to an end a 40-year streak of Brazil scoring every penalty they had taken at the World Cup. The last time Brazil missed a penalty in the tournament was in 1986, when Zico failed from the spot against France. In addition, Bruno became just the fourth player to miss a penalty for the Brazilian national team in the history of the competition.

Far from Bruno Guimarães’ miss being just a statistic, it reflects a harsh reality: Brazil no longer dominate and impose themselves as they did in previous eras. Twenty-four years have passed since they last lifted the World Cup title. In addition, Norway are achieving the unexpected by controlling possession and creating several clear scoring chances. Therefore, Carlo Ancelotti’s team still have plenty of room for improvement.

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Video: Brazil’s Bruno Guimaraes fails to convert a penalty vs. Norway

In the middle of a brilliant counterattack, Matheus Cunha broke into the penalty area in a promising position. However, Kristoffer Ajer stopped the move by bringing him down and conceding a penalty. Despite Vinícius Jr. being the team’s top scorer, it was Bruno Guimarães who stepped up to take it. Striking his effort toward Örjan Nyland’s lower-right corner, the goalkeeper saved the shot and brought to an end a 40-year streak.

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