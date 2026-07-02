What is Portugal’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Croatia?

Old foes will cross paths once more as Portugal and Croatia prepare for a monumental Round of 32 battle beneath the lights of BMO Field in Toronto. As Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric brace for a defining moment in their 2026 World Cup campaign, a hidden truth lies in the numbers.

Portugal reached the knockout stage after finishing second in Group K, while Croatia also progressed as runner-up in Group L. Ronaldo and his teammates enter the contest with a strong historical record against their European rival, having won seven of the previous 10 meetings. However, Luka Modric’s side’s proven pedigree in major tournaments promises another demanding challenge.

Roberto Martinez and his players’ group-stage campaign produced mixed emotions despite remaining unbeaten. The Selecao opened with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo before delivering an emphatic 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice, and then secured qualification after a goalless draw against Colombia.

Croatia recovered impressively after suffering a 4-2 defeat to England in its opening fixture. Zlatko Dalic’s side responded with victories over Panama and Ghana to book a place in the Round of 32, reinforcing its reputation as one of international football’s toughest knockout opponents.

osip Stanisic of Croatia and Joao Felix of Portugal compete for the ball during 2024 International Friendly

Portugal’s current FIFA ranking revealed and how it compares to Croatia

After building anticipation ahead of the match, Portugal currently sits eighth in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with 1,764.86 ranking points, having slipped three places since the start of the tournament. Although it entered the World Cup among the highest-ranked nations, its inconsistent group-stage displays have resulted in a slight drop.

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Croatia, meanwhile, has dropped down to 13th in the latest rankings with 1,723.05 points, reflecting its mixed performances since the start. The Blazers entered the 2026 World Cup ranked 11th in the official FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

Team FIFA Ranking at Start of the World Cup Current FIFA Ranking Current FIFA Points Portugal 5th 8th (-3) 1,764.86 Croatia 11th 13th (-2) 1,723.05

That difference suggests Portugal holds the statistical edge, but it is not large enough to offer comfort. Both national teams are close enough in ranking to make the matchup feel like a true 50-50 knockout battle rather than a clear favorite-versus-underdog scenario.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal drinks at the hydration break

Last 16 place on the line

With both national teams fully fit, experienced, and packed with world-class talent, the Round of 32 meeting promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the knockout stage. Portugal carries the higher FIFA ranking and a stronger recent head-to-head record, while Croatia brings proven tournament resilience and the ability to thrive under pressure.