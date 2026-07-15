Argentina hero Lautaro Martinez fights back tears after England win: ‘I always dreamed of this goal’

Argentina secured a great 2-1 victory over England in the closing stages and booked their place in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. Lautaro Martinez was the hero off the bench for Argentina, and he didn’t hold back on the emotion of the moment after the final whistle.

“This is huge. I always dreamed of scoring this goal. My mom, from the day I left for Racing, never stopped making my bed. And that means more to me than a goal, than a final. I have my two kids, who have changed my life since they arrived. They made me slow down. Now I’m a man, I enjoy life,” Martinez said.

The Inter Milan forward revealed he’d sensed the moment coming even before stepping onto the pitch against England. “I dreamed it, I swear, I told Alexis I was going to score a goal. I told Facu Medina on the bench that I was going to come on and win it. This team keeps showing what it’s made of,” he continued.

Martinez also broke down how Argentina managed to turn the match around after going behind. “They got tired, after 60 minutes they had nothing left. They dropped back and we took advantage,” the forward concluded said.



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How Argentina completed the comeback

England broke the deadlock in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon, who volleyed home a long cross from Morgan Rogers to put Thomas Tuchel’s side in front at Atlanta Stadium.

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Argentina responded with Enzo Fernandez, who leveled the score after being teed up by Lionel Messi. The game stayed level deep into the second half before Messi turned provider again, setting up Lautaro Martinez for a stoppage-time winner that completed the comeback and sent Argentina through to defend their title in the final against Spain.