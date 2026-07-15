Lionel Messi breaks another World Cup record after producing assist milestone no player has matched

Lionel Messi continues to rewrite the history books on soccer’s biggest stage, producing another unforgettable World Cup moment during Argentina’s dramatic semifinal victory over England. With the final now waiting against Spain, the legendary forward has added another remarkable achievement to a tournament already filled with records and historic performances.

Messi and Argentina survived one of the most intense matches of the 2026 World Cup, coming from behind to defeat England 2-1 in Atlanta. The result secured La Albiceleste’s place in a second consecutive World Cup final, but the night also belonged to Messi’s latest piece of individual brilliance.

This majestic clash carried enormous history before the ball was even kicked. The two national teams entered the match with decades of rivalry, unforgettable encounters, and the pressure of a place in the World Cup final on the line.

The match itself quickly became a physical battle, with neither team able to establish control during a chaotic opening period. The first half produced numerous fouls, interruptions, and limited attacking opportunities, with both teams struggling to create clear chances.

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England eventually found the breakthrough in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished a well-worked move to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead. Argentina responded by increasing the pressure, with Messi once again becoming the central figure in the comeback attempt.

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Argentina’s late comeback sends England home

The defending champions refused to surrender, pushing forward repeatedly as the Three Lions attempted to protect their advantage. The pressure finally paid off when Enzo Fernandez scored in the 85th minute, firing Argentina level and sending the supporters inside the stadium into celebration.

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Only minutes later, Messi delivered another decisive moment. The Argentina captain created space on the right side before producing a perfectly weighted cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home in stoppage time to complete the comeback.

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The victory means the reigning champion will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final as it chases another championship. Messi once again showed his ability to influence matches at the highest level, even as he approaches the final stages of his legendary career.

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Messi breaks World Cup record that has stood untouched since 1966

Beyond the dramatic victory, Messi also achieved a record that had stood beyond the reach of generations of soccer legends. The Argentina captain became the player with the most assists in FIFA World Cup history, reaching 12 assists across his tournament career.

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According to Opta Joe, “Messi’s two assists against England took him to 12 World Cup assists, with 10 of those coming during knockout-stage matches. No other player since recorded data began in 1966 has registered more than eight assists at the finals.”

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The milestone places the 39-year-old above some of the greatest names in soccer history. Brazil legend Pele previously held one of the highest totals with 10 assists, while players such as Diego Maradona, Raymond Kopa, and Fritz Walter also sit among the tournament’s elite creators.

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Messi’s record is even more impressive considering the stage at which he has produced many of his assists. Ten of his 12 World Cup assists have come in knockout matches, highlighting his influence when the pressure is at its highest.

Rank Player National Team Assists World Cup Games 1. Lionel Messi Argentina 12 33 2. Pele Brazil 10 14 3. Fritz Walter West Germany 9 11 4.= Raymond Kopa France 8 8 4.= Diego Maradona Argentina 8 21 4.= Uwe Seeler West Germany 8 21

Messi overtakes Mbappe in Golden Boot race

Messi’s 2026 tournament has continued the extraordinary form he displayed during Argentina’s championship run in Qatar. The 39-year-old has remained directly involved in Argentina’s attacking output throughout the competition, contributing goals and assists in every stage of the tournament.

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina applauds fans

Before the semifinal against England, Messi had already recorded an involvement in every Argentina match at the 2026 World Cup. His consistency has placed him among the leading scorers and creators of the competition, while also keeping him in contention for individual awards.

Rank Player National Team Goals Assists 1. Lionel Messi Argentina 8 4 2. Kylian Mbappe France 8 3 3. Erling Haaland Norway 7 0 4. Harry Kane England 6 1 5. Jude Bellingham England 6 1

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The Argentina captain also moved ahead of Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race after his two assists against England. Both players entered the semifinal stage with eight goals, but Messi’s additional assists gave him the advantage in the tiebreaker standings.