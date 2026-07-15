Lionel Messi praises Argentina’s mentality after reaching another World Cup final: ‘This group never stopped believing’

Lionel Messi delivered yet another masterclass at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, orchestrating Argentina‘s high-stakes semifinal comeback against England with a pair of brilliant assists to punch the Albiceleste’s ticket to the final. Following the emotional victory in Atlanta, the Argentina icon was quick to praise his squad’s relentless drive to turn the match around, stating proudly, “This group never stopped believing.“

Speaking to TyC Sports on the pitch, Messi opened up about the heavy historical gravity and raw emotion of the clash: “Everything we experienced was incredible. From the beginning, even though it was just a football match, when we started walking out, the anthem and everything, we felt it wasn’t just another victory. This group is incredible. Today we went for it again. We never stopped believing, never stopped trying. When we were down on the scoreboard, we pinned them back in their box. So, it brings enormous happiness.“

The legendary playmaker also emphasized his unwavering faith in his teammates, acknowledging that their collective strength goes far beyond any individual brilliance. “It’s crazy how things are playing out. Honestly, before the World Cup started, I had faith in this group. I thought we were going to be among the final four, that we were going to fight for it. I know, and we knew, what we were capable of,” he added.

The grueling extra-time period required to dispatch Switzerland in the previous round clearly took a physical toll on the roster’s fitness, but Argentina showed championship resolve to overcome that fatigue: “Maybe people had doubts because of how we came into it, with players pushed right to the limit. But when this group comes together and is united, we feed off each other and find strength out of nowhere to give even more.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Messi concluded with a heartfelt message to the traveling Argentine supporters back home and in the stands, as the nation prepares to compete in its third World Cup final across the last four tournament editions. “Enjoy this moment just like we are. Today we’ve made it into another World Cup final. We’ve been enjoying being world champions for four years, and now we are playing in a new final. We achieved what we all wanted. Now, it will be whatever God wills,” he stated.

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Lionel Scaloni on Argentina’s dramatic qualification

Since Lionel Scaloni took the helm in 2018, Argentina has embarked on an unprecedented run of five consecutive tournament finals across the Copa America (2021, 2024), the Finalissima (2022), and the World Cup (2022, 2026). Yet, despite all the silverware, this resilient squad continues to leave its manager in awe after delivering another legendary comeback.

Following the final whistle, Scaloni reflected on the squad’s intangible qualities and the sheer grit required to pull off the victory: “It’s a combination of many things, about the group, about brotherhood. About fighting until the very end. We are going out there to win a final; we are going to try to win it. These guys have moved me. I don’t have much else to say. I am so grateful to the players. Without them, it is impossible. And above all, to those who don’t play, to those who support from the outside. And the ones who came off the bench have been crucial.”

In the buildup to kickoff, the matchup drew inevitable comparisons to the historic 1986 clash defined by the “Hand of God” and the “Goal of the Century,” and while Wednesday’s drama carved out its own legacy, Scaloni kept his focus on the immediate future. “I can’t compare this match with that one (the one from ’86), I was very little. We thought the game against Egypt was the absolute peak, but I think this surpassed it. Regardless of the opponent, it was a semi-final. I am worried, because now we have to rest. As far as I’m concerned, we need to go rest right now and prepare for the match (against Spain).”

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