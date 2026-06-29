How the Netherlands’ win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Netherlands have established as one of the most consistent national teams at the 2026 World Cup. Coming off two consecutive victories, they face Morocco looking to secure a place in the Round of 16. Despite being one of the top contenders, they do not face an easy match, as Mohamed Ouahbi’s team is one of the strongest sides. Since this is the knockout stage, a win, a draw, or a defeat could significantly affect the bracket.

Despite numerous injuries, Morocco have remained one of the best teams at the 2026 World Cup. Playing an attacking style, they come into the match against the Netherlands as the underdogs. Led by Ismael Saibari and Brahim Díaz, they will look to break through the opposition’s high press and find the back of the net. However, Achraf Hakimi could be the difference-maker, making runs into space and exploiting the gaps behind the opposition’s defense.

Under Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands have emerged as one of the most attacking teams in the tournament. With a possession-based style of play, they create space in the opposition’s defense. To achieve this, Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey need to be highly clinical, as Morocco could capitalize on any counterattack to score. Because of this, Virgil van Dijk and Jan Paul van Hecke will need to deliver strong defensive performances.

What happens if Netherlands win over Morocco?

In case the Netherlands secure a victory over Morocco, they will immediately secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. With this, Ronald Koeman’s team would reaffirm their status as one of the top contenders. They would face Canada on July 4 at 1:00 PM EST at Houston Stadium. Nonetheless, Mohamed Ouahbi’s team would disappoint after finishing fourth in the previous edition.

Virgil van Dijk #4 of Netherlands celebrates scoring a goal.

What happens if Netherlands draw to Morocco?

If the Netherlands and Morocco draw after 90 minutes, they would have to determine the winner of the tie in extra time. Therefore, they would play two 15-minute periods. In case there is still no winner, the match would go to a penalty shootout, where the winner would be decided and would face Canada on July 4.

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What happens if Netherlands lose to Morocco?

A defeat for the Netherlands against Japan would eliminate them immediately from the 2026 World Cup. With this, Ronald Koeman’s team would really disappoint fans. Meanwhile, Mohamed Ouahbi’s team would regain their status as one of the top contenders after the sudden changes that affected their consistency before the World Cup. Nonetheless, they would still have a long way to go to equal their Qatar 2022 performance.