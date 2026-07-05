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Are Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland playing? Brazil vs Norway projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil and Erling Haaland #9 of Norway.
© Lars Baron/Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior #7 of Brazil and Erling Haaland #9 of Norway.

Brazil and Norway face each other in the Round of 16, looking to secure their place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. While Carlo Ancelotti’s team have established as one of the tournament’s most attacking sides, Ståle Solbakken’s team have proven to be one of the most efficient. Therefore, fans are closely watching the availability of Vinícius Júnior and Erling Haaland, as they are expected to be key figures in attack.

Vinícius Júnior is expected to start for Brazil, as he has no injuries or suspensions. As one of the national team’s best players, head coach Carlo Ancelotti builds the attack around him, maximizing his performances. With four goals in the tournament, he arrives highly motivated to score again and reduce the gap to Lionel Messi as the tournament’s top scorer, having been in outstanding form.

Erling Haaland is also expected to start for Norway, as he has no injuries or suspensions. In his first edition of the tournament, he has already scored five goals and could continue his pursuit of finishing as the competition’s top scorer. Given his physical power, he could be crucial on the counterattack against Brazil, as he is extremely dangerous when running into space, allowing him to reach the opposition’s penalty area with ease and put his team ahead.

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Both national teams will have a notable clash of playing styles in the Round of 16. Vinícius’ team could look to maintain their high press and ball possession as their main attacking principles, creating space in the opposition’s defense. Haaland’s team could stick to their defensive approach, remaining compact at the back. However, they could launch efficient counterattacks through Martin Ødegaard and Antonio Nusa to find Erling in the penalty area.

Gabriel Martinelli #22 of Brazil celebrates with teammates after the 2-1 win.

Gabriel Martinelli #22 of Brazil celebrates with teammates after the 2-1 win.

Brazil projected lineup vs Norway

Brazil remain one of the top contenders, imposing their attacking style of play. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be able to count on Neymar, but has lost Lucas Paquetá through injury. Despite this, they could keep a lineup similar to the one used in previous matches. However, the key will be in attack, as they need to be much more efficient in front of goal, with Norway capable of making the match much more difficult.

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How to watch Brazil vs Norway in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Brazil vs Norway in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

With this in mind, Brazil could lineup as follows: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Jr; Endrick.

Norway projected lineup vs Brazil

Unlike Brazil, Norway have their entire squad available with no injuries. Although Julian Ryerson had been dealing with physical issues, he has already returned to training and could be included in the squad again. However, head coach Ståle Solbakken could stick with the same tactical approach, looking to remain efficient. In addition, Erling Haaland and Antonio Nusa are expected to be the difference-makers against Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Considering this, Norway could play as follows: Örjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjörn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

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