How to watch Brazil vs Norway in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Norway on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Brazil vs Norway WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Sunday, July 5, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Five-time champions Brazil enter this crucial Round of 16 clash as the on-paper favorites, but their journey has been far from smooth. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad has shown moments of brilliance intertwined with surprising vulnerability, needing a dramatic late winner to overcome Japan after a lackluster draw with Morocco. Their habit of starting slow, having conceded first in both of those matches, adds a layer of urgency and unpredictability as they face a team that has capitalized on every opportunity.

Norway arrives on the world’s biggest stage with the confidence of a team making history. Ending a 28-year absence from the tournament, they have already matched their best-ever finish by reaching the knockout rounds. Led by global superstars Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, this Norwegian side is not just happy to be here; they are a clinical and ambitious unit. Labeled the tournament’s ‘dark horses,’ they have the offensive firepower to punish any Brazilian defensive lapses and turn this David vs. Goliath narrative into a legitimate battle for a quarter-final spot.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament trajectories of these two nations could not be more different. Brazil, a perennial powerhouse, has stumbled through the early stages, relying on second-half adjustments and individual heroics to advance. Their dramatic 2-1 comeback against Japan was a testament to their resilience but also exposed significant tactical flaws. In contrast, Norway executed their group stage plan to perfection. After securing wins against Senegal and Iraq, manager Ståle Solbakken strategically rested key players in a loss to France, ensuring his squad was fresh for a decisive 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by Brazil‘s ability to break down Norway‘s disciplined defensive shape. The Norwegians are expected to concede possession, maintain a compact low block, and look to strike on the counter-attack, exploiting the space Brazil often leaves on the flanks. Ancelotti’s masterstroke against Japan was a mid-game shift to an aggressive 4-2-4 formation, which unleashed his attackers. He may need similar tactical flexibility here. Meanwhile, the pitch will feature intense individual duels, most notably Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland facing off against Arsenal‘s Gabriel Magalhães.

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For Brazil, the motivation is clear: anything less than a deep run is considered a failure. The pressure is on to secure a place in the quarter-finals, a stage they have reached in the last eight tournaments. For Norway, this match represents a monumental opportunity. Having already achieved a historic milestone, they play with the freedom of an underdog and the belief that they can orchestrate one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. A victory would etch this squad into Norwegian football legend forever.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a surprisingly difficult fixture for the South American giants. In their limited meetings, Brazil has never managed to defeat Norway. The head-to-head record stands at one win for Norway and one draw, making the Scandinavians one of the few teams to hold an undefeated record against the five-time world champions.

The most significant encounter took place during the group stage of the 1998 World Cup in France. Norway famously came from behind to win 2-1, with two late goals stunning the Brazilians. However, it is crucial to note that Brazil had already secured first place in the group, which lessens the weight of that result. The only other meeting was a 1-1 friendly draw in 2006, confirming Norway‘s ability to compete with the best.

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While the direct history favors Norway, Brazil‘s overall record against European opposition at the World Cup is formidable, with 46 wins from 76 matches. Norway, on the other hand, has only faced a South American opponent once in the tournament—that historic win against Brazil. The 1998 match saw goals from both sides, and given the attacking talent on display in 2026, a similar outcome where both teams score seems highly plausible.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are contending with key fitness concerns ahead of this knockout showdown. Brazil faces more significant issues, with injuries to crucial players in their attack and midfield, while Norway is primarily monitoring the status of a starting defender.

For Brazil, winger Raphinha remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, meaning Rayan is expected to deputize on the right flank once more. More concerning are the absences of Lucas Paquetá, who picked up a muscle injury against Japan, and a potential issue for Casemiro, who is questionable with a thigh problem. If the veteran midfielder is unavailable, Fabinho or Ederson will be tasked with anchoring the midfield.

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Norway‘s main concern revolves around starting right-back Julian Ryerson, who is recovering from a thigh injury that kept him out of the Round of 32. If he is not passed fit to play, Marcus Pedersen is the most likely candidate to step into the defensive line. Otherwise, coach Ståle Solbakken has a full-strength squad to choose from for this historic match.

Brazil Projected XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas; Casemiro, Guimarães, Danilo; Rayan, Vinicius Jr., Cunha.

This lineup relies on the world-class talent of Vinicius Jr., who scored in all three group stage matches, to provide the attacking spark. The creativity will flow through Bruno Guimarães in midfield, who has been a standout provider. Ancelotti will count on his experienced defense to contain Norway‘s formidable attack.

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Norway Projected XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Ødegaard; Sorloth, Nusa, Haaland.

Norway‘s hopes are pinned on the phenomenal goal-scoring prowess of Erling Haaland, who has already netted five times in the tournament. He will be supported by the creative genius of captain Martin Ødegaard, who orchestrates the attack from midfield, and the pace of winger Antonio Nusa.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Brazil vs Norway match live on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, allowing you to stream the game on your smart TV, computer, smartphone, or tablet through the dedicated app.

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In addition to broadcasting every game of the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer leagues and competitions from around the world, including Liga MX and LaLiga.

A monthly subscription to Fubo is priced at $14.99, offering comprehensive coverage of the beautiful game and much more.

SEE MORE: Complete World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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