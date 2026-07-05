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What is Brazil’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Norway?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior #7 of Brazil looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The pressure has magnified tenfold at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a storied Brazil team readies itself for a severe tactical test against a dangerous Norway side in the Round of 16.

Having brushed aside their initial knockout task to survive the brutal first tier of bracket reduction, Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded squad has converged on New York New Jersey Stadium with absolute focus. Looking at the official database tracking metrics right before the opening whistle, Brazil holds the 5th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with a world-class foundation of 1,804.92 coefficient points.

Their European challengers represent an explosive, high-confidence outfit riding the hot form of generation-defining talisman Erling Haaland. Norway occupies the 21st spot globally on the live leaderboard matrix, climbing an impressive eight spots after managing to dismiss Ivory Coast in their previous single-elimination bout.

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Reviewing Ranks and Records

Brazil validated their elite status by shifting their tactical lines with precision across the early tournament phases, pairing elite defensive recovery with flashes of fluid creativity.

Norway, conversely, emerged as a premier tournament bracket threat by weaponizing Martin Odegaard’s visionary central distribution.

The table below outlines the live baseline credentials and tournament records for the two remaining challengers:

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CountryFIFA RankTotal Points BaselinePrevious Round Outcome
Brazil5th1,804.92Advanced (Defeated Japan)
Norway21st1,617.67Advanced (Defeated Ivory Coast)
Norway’s unbeaten record vs Brazil: Can Erling Haaland stop Vinícius Junior in the Round of 16?

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Norway’s unbeaten record vs Brazil: Can Erling Haaland stop Vinícius Junior in the Round of 16?

Historical Hegemony

A broader view of Brazil’s positioning on the international ladder underscores their status as the ultimate historical benchmark in international soccer. The South American giants hold the absolute record for longevity at the top of the sport, tracking a staggering 5,070 total days at No. 1 across multiple eras.

While their current 5th-place standing sits slightly beneath their historic ceiling, Ancelotti’s technical squad has successfully stabilized their point accumulation metrics.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Norway could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Norway could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Brazil have managed to overcome their scoring problems, securing their place in the Round of 16, imposing as top contenders. With this in mind, they face Norway, looking for a decisive victory. Therefore, a win, a draw, or a loss could significantly affect the knockout bracket.

Are Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland playing? Brazil vs Norway projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Are Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland playing? Brazil vs Norway projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

After a highly competitive Round of 32, Brazil and Norway face off, each seeking a victory to advance to the quarterfinals. With this in mind, fans are keeping a close eye on the status of Vinicius Jr. and Erling Haaland, as they are the cornerstones of their respective national teams.

How to watch Brazil vs Norway in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Brazil vs Norway in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Brazil and Norway will square off in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match live in the United States.

Norway’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Brazil

Norway’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Brazil

Review Norway's updated live 23rd-place FIFA World Ranking, point totals, and bracket metrics ahead of their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 showdown vs Brazil.

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