Singapore host Brazil in a 2026 international friendly that pits a home side still finding its footing against one of the sport’s most recognizable names.

Singapore come into this match off a 1-4 loss to Paraguay on November 13, a result that exposed gaps at the back. That defeat leaves Gavin Joshua Lee Tse Peng looking for a response in front of the home crowd. A credible showing here would matter more for belief than for any table position, given the friendly nature of the game.

Brazil arrive on the back of a 2-3 loss to Japan on November 14, a surprising result that followed a comfortable 4-0 win over India on October 3. The split outcomes suggest a team still settling into form under Davide Ancelotti. This friendly gives them a chance to tighten things up before matches that carry more weight.

Singapore confirmed lineup

Singapore line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Izwan Mahbud in goal behind a back line of Ryhan Stewart, Jacob Mahler, Kyoga Nakamura and Hariss Harun. Safuwan Baharudin anchors midfield alongside Shah Shahiran, with Farhan Zulkifli and Harhys Stewart supporting Song Ui-Young in the attacking band behind lone striker Ikhsan Fandi. There are no absences to account for, so Lee Tse Peng sends out his strongest available group, built to stay compact and look for moments on the counter against a far more talented opponent.

Singapore confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Izwan Mahbud, Ryhan Stewart, Jacob Mahler, Kyoga Nakamura, Hariss Harun, Safuwan Baharudin, Ikhsan Fandi, Shah Shahiran, Farhan Zulkifli, Harhys Stewart, Song Ui-Young. Coach: Gavin Joshua Lee Tse Peng.

Brazil confirmed lineup

Brazil set up in a 4-3-3 with Lucas Perri between the posts and a back four of Vanderson, Douglas Santos, Rayan and Jonathan Jesus. Gabriel Magalhães drops alongside Bruno Guimarães and João Gomes to control the midfield, while Endrick, Estêvão and Vinícius Júnior form an attacking front three with pace and movement across the line. With no absences listed, Ancelotti has his first-choice options available and can use the game to work on combinations further forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Lucas Perri, Vanderson, Douglas Santos, Rayan, Jonathan Jesus, Gabriel Magalhães, Bruno Guimarães, João Gomes, Endrick, Estêvão, Vinícius Júnior. Coach: Davide Ancelotti.