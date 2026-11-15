France vs Turkey: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

France and Turkey meet in the Nations League with the hosts looking to settle after a rocky November and the visitors still searching for any kind of result to build on.

France come into this one off a 1-3 loss to Italy on November 12, a result that snapped the momentum they built from a 4-1 win over Belgium on October 5 and a 1-1 draw with Italy on October 2. The dip against Italy stung, but the Belgium result showed what this group can do when the attack clicks. A win here would go a long way toward steadying the ship before the next international window.

Turkey arrive having lost all three of their last outings, falling 1-2 to Belgium on November 12 after a 1-3 defeat to Italy on October 5 and a 0-3 loss to Belgium on October 2. The pattern is clear: Turkey have struggled to find the net or keep games close against top opposition. This match is a chance to avoid a fourth straight defeat and show some sign of progress.

France projected lineup

France are set up in a 4-3-3 with Mike Maignan behind a back line of Jeremy Jacquet, Ibrahima Konate, Adrien Truffert and Andy Diouf in a fullback role. The midfield trio of Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Da Cunha and Warren Zaire-Emery gives the side balance between ball retention and running power, while Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola form an attacking front three with real pace and goal threat. There are no listed absences, so France should field close to a full-strength group, and the challenge will be converting their attacking talent into the kind of control that was missing against Italy.

France projected starting XI (4-3-3): Mike Maignan, Andy Diouf, Jeremy Jacquet, Ibrahima Konate, Adrien Truffert, Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Da Cunha, Warren Zaire-Emery, Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola.

Turkey projected lineup

Turkey line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Berke Ozer in goal behind Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci and Ferdi Kadioglu. Salih Ozcan and Orkun Kokcu sit as the double pivot, screening for a front four of Arda Guler, Yunus Akgun and Baris Alper Yilmaz behind lone striker Enes Unal. With no absences listed, this is close to the strongest group available, and the shape is built to stay compact and look to Guler and Unal for a spark going forward. Turkey will need more composure on the ball than in recent games if they hope to avoid another lopsided scoreline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Berke Ozer, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu, Salih Ozcan, Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu, Yunus Akgun, Enes Unal, Baris Alper Yilmaz.