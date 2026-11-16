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How to watch Germany vs Netherlands match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cody Gakpo of Netherlands
© Getty ImagesCody Gakpo of Netherlands
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Germany vs Netherlands on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Germany vs Netherlands
WHAT UEFA Nations League
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Monday, November 16, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Germany host Netherlands on Monday, November 16 in the Nations League. Germany come off a 3-1 win over Serbia on November 13, following a scoreless draw with Greece on October 4 and a 2-0 win over Serbia on October 1. They have won two of their last three outings and will look to carry that form into this meeting at home. A win here would keep Germany’s recent momentum intact against one of their fiercest rivals.
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Netherlands arrive in excellent form of their own, having thrashed Greece 7-0 on November 13 after beating Serbia 2-1 on October 4 and drawing 2-2 with Greece on October 1. That run shows a team scoring freely across their last three matches. Netherlands will travel to Germany full of confidence, aiming to build on the goal-scoring surge they showed against Greece.

Germany vs Netherlands: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Netherlands vs. Germany 1-1 September 24, 2026 UEFA Nations League
Germany vs. Netherlands 1-0 October 14, 2024 UEFA Nations League
Netherlands vs. Germany 2-2 September 10, 2024 UEFA Nations League
Germany vs. Netherlands 2-1 March 26, 2024 Friendlies
Netherlands vs. Germany 1-1 March 29, 2022 Friendlies
Germany vs. Netherlands 2-4 September 6, 2019 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Netherlands vs. Germany 2-3 March 24, 2019 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Germany vs. Netherlands 2-2 November 19, 2018 UEFA Nations League
Netherlands vs. Germany 3-0 October 13, 2018 UEFA Nations League
Netherlands vs. Germany 0-0 November 14, 2012 Friendlies

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 6

# Team P GD Pts
1 Netherlands 5 +9 11
2 Germany 5 +3 8
3 Greece 5 -5 8
4 Serbia 5 -7 0
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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Latvia vs. Armenia Sunday, November 15, 2026 9:00 AM
Cyprus vs. Montenegro Sunday, November 15, 2026 9:00 AM
Belarus vs. Albania Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 PM
Finland vs. San Marino Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 PM
Spain vs. England Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
Croatia vs. Czechia Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
Belgium vs. Italy Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
France vs. Turkey Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia Monday, November 16, 2026 10:00 AM
Faroe Islands vs. Moldova Monday, November 16, 2026 10:00 AM
Lithuania vs. Liechtenstein Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM
Iceland vs. Luxembourg Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM
Estonia vs. Bulgaria Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM
Gibraltar vs. Malta Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM
Switzerland vs. Scotland Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM
North Macedonia vs. Slovenia Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM
Greece vs. Serbia Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM
Germany vs. Netherlands Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM
Poland vs. Sweden Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM
Ireland vs. Kosovo Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM
Israel vs. Austria Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM
Ukraine vs. Georgia Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM
Hungary vs. Northern Ireland Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM
Wales vs. Portugal Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM
Denmark vs. Norway Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Germany vs Netherlands and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Germany will face Netherlands on Monday, November 16, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
  • Fubo, Fox Sports 1 will carry the Germany vs Netherlands game in the United States.
  • Germany lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Virgil van Dijk not playing for the Netherlands vs Greece in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Why is Virgil van Dijk not playing for the Netherlands vs Greece in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Virgil van Dijk is out for the Netherlands against Greece due to injury, so Xavi gave the armband to Frenkie de Jong in the Nations League clash.

How to watch Netherlands vs Greece match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

How to watch Netherlands vs Greece match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Greece for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on US television and via legal streaming.

Serbia vs Netherlands: Confirmed lineups for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash

Serbia vs Netherlands: Confirmed lineups for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash

Serbia and the Netherlands both search for their first Nations League win of the campaign.

Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing for the Netherlands vs Germany at the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing for the Netherlands vs Germany at the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Frenkie de Jong is missing from the Netherlands squad for their Nations League opener against Germany due to a knee injury sustained during the World Cup.

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