How to watch Germany vs Netherlands match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

|WHO
|Germany vs Netherlands
|WHAT
|UEFA Nations League
|WHEN
|2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Monday, November 16, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX One
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Germany vs Netherlands: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Netherlands vs. Germany
|1-1
|September 24, 2026
|UEFA Nations League
|Germany vs. Netherlands
|1-0
|October 14, 2024
|UEFA Nations League
|Netherlands vs. Germany
|2-2
|September 10, 2024
|UEFA Nations League
|Germany vs. Netherlands
|2-1
|March 26, 2024
|Friendlies
|Netherlands vs. Germany
|1-1
|March 29, 2022
|Friendlies
|Germany vs. Netherlands
|2-4
|September 6, 2019
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Netherlands vs. Germany
|2-3
|March 24, 2019
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Germany vs. Netherlands
|2-2
|November 19, 2018
|UEFA Nations League
|Netherlands vs. Germany
|3-0
|October 13, 2018
|UEFA Nations League
|Netherlands vs. Germany
|0-0
|November 14, 2012
|Friendlies
2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 6
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|5
|+9
|11
|2
|Germany
|5
|+3
|8
|3
|Greece
|5
|-5
|8
|4
|Serbia
|5
|-7
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Latvia vs. Armenia
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Cyprus vs. Montenegro
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Belarus vs. Albania
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Finland vs. San Marino
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Spain vs. England
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Croatia vs. Czechia
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Belgium vs. Italy
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|France vs. Turkey
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Faroe Islands vs. Moldova
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Lithuania vs. Liechtenstein
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Iceland vs. Luxembourg
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Estonia vs. Bulgaria
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Gibraltar vs. Malta
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Switzerland vs. Scotland
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|2:45 PM
|North Macedonia vs. Slovenia
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Greece vs. Serbia
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Germany vs. Netherlands
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Poland vs. Sweden
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Ireland vs. Kosovo
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Israel vs. Austria
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Ukraine vs. Georgia
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Hungary vs. Northern Ireland
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Wales vs. Portugal
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Denmark vs. Norway
|Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
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Summary
- Germany will face Netherlands on Monday, November 16, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
- Fubo, Fox Sports 1 will carry the Germany vs Netherlands game in the United States.
- Germany lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings.