Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch USA vs South Korea match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Christian Pulisic of the United States
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of the United States
Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs South Korea on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO USA vs South Korea
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Saturday, September 6, 2025
WHERE TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Sling Orange, Paramount+, Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock Premium
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The U.S. Men’s National Team is treating this international window as a crucial step in their preparation for the 2026 World Cup, where they’ll serve as one of the host nations. Without qualifiers on the schedule, every exhibition carries extra meaning, and this matchup against South Korea provides a high-level test.

The Koreans, among Asia’s most consistent powers and already qualified for the tournament, promise to bring intensity and experience that will push the Americans to raise their game. Both sides will be looking to fine-tune their rosters and build confidence ahead of the world’s biggest stage.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch USA vs South Korea and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
2026 World Cup: Ninth team secures qualification as the tournament brims with entries

2026 World Cup: Ninth team secures qualification as the tournament brims with entries

South Korea has clinched its spot in the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Iraq on June 5, 2025. The victory ensures the Taeguk Warriors' 11th consecutive appearance in the tournament. Goals from Kim Jin-gyu and Oh Hyeon-gyu secured the three points, further cementing South Korea’s dominance in the AFC qualifiers.

Kyoung Rok Choi interview about St Pauli and the K-League

Kyoung Rok Choi interview about St Pauli and the K-League

Kyoung-rok Choi has followed in the footsteps of Koreans in the Bundesliga like Bum Kun Cha and Heung Min Son. Choi made his 2. Bundesliga debut for St. Pauli's first team in April 2015 in a match against Fortuna Düsseldorf. Choi scored a brace within the first 16 minutes of the game. In May 2018, […]

Bentancur faces ban for racist comment about Spurs teammate

Bentancur faces ban for racist comment about Spurs teammate

The Football Association (FA) has officially charged Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur for using a racial slur. Bentancur previously made the inappropriate remark during an appearance on Uruguayan television in June. Uruguay and the midfielder were preparing for Copa America 2024 at the time. In the interview, Bentancur was asked if he could get the […]

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Portugal’s World Cup qualifier vs Armenia

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Portugal’s World Cup qualifier vs Armenia

Portugal are comfortably beating Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers, and Cristiano Ronaldo has scored.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo