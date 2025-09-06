Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace in Portugal’s World Cup qualifier vs Armenia

Portugal and Armenia are playing their first match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, as they aim to secure a spot in the tournament set to take place next year in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for the visitors.

Portugal’s path to the next World Cup features three hurdles: Armenia, Hungary, and Ireland. Of the four teams in Group F, only one will earn a direct ticket to the 2026 tournament, while the runner-up will get a shot through a playoff.

With that goal in mind, Roberto Martinez‘s side came out focused on Saturday, determined to show their superiority over the Armenians. And they did so quickly. In the 10th minute, Joao Felix headed in a cross from Joao Cancelo to score the opener, breaking the hosts’ resistance.

Just 10 minutes later, Ronaldo made his mark. A cross from Joao Pedro on the right found the Al Nassr striker all alone in the box, and he needed just a slight touch to double the lead. The third goal came in the 30th minute with a strike from Cancelo that gave goalkeeper Henri Avagyan no chance.

Tweet placeholder

And as if that weren’t enough, at the start of the second half, Cristiano scored his second goal. The forward pounced on a rebound outside the box and unleashed a stunning right-footed strike that tucked inside the far post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo nears historic milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals on Saturday against Armenia brought his career tally with Portugal in World Cup qualifiers to 38. That allowed him to move past Lionel Messi, who now trails with 36 goals. But his rivalry with the Argentine star isn’t the only notable storyline here.

see also World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

Ronaldo is now just one goal away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers worldwide. The Portuguese forward has already scored more goals in European qualifiers than any other player in history, and he’s closing in on Carlos Ruiz, who scored 39 goals for Guatemala in Concacaf. With at least five more matches left before the 2026 World Cup, CR7 has a strong chance of breaking the record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for Portugal?

Saturday’s win in Armenia put Portugal at the top of Group F in European qualifying, pending the result between Ireland and Hungary. On Matchday 2, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will once again be on the road: they’ll visit Hungary on Tuesday, September 9, while Armenia will host Ireland.