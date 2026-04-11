Why Son Heung-min faces a crucial test ahead of the 2026 World Cup in LAFC vs Cruz Azul clash

Son Heung-min will have a useful opportunity ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as he travels to Mexico on Tuesday with LAFC to face Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup, under conditions similar to those he will encounter this summer with South Korea.

The clash between Cruz Azul and LAFC will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, a city located 7,005 feet above sea level. That makes for unusual match conditions, with differences in climate and oxygen levels that often impact players who are not accustomed to that environment.

This will represent an additional challenge for LAFC, considering they drew 0-0 at home in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series. They will now need to find a goal to gain an advantage and advance to the semifinals, though the task will not be easy.

However, for Son, there is also an opportunity to gain experience that could prove crucial ahead of the World Cup set to take place this summer in North America. South Korea are in Group A and will play all three of their group-stage matches on Mexican soil, where altitude will be a key factor to consider.

Son playing for LAFC.

South Korea’s altitude challenges at the World Cup

Of South Korea’s three group-stage matches at the World Cup, one will be played against South Africa at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. At just 1,600 feet above sea level, altitude should not pose a major issue for Son and his teammates.

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However, the other two matches will present a very different scenario. Both South Korea’s opener against the Czech Republic and their following match against Mexico will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Guadalajara, where altitude becomes a significant factor at 5,154 feet.

The match against the Czech Republic will be relatively even in that regard, as both teams will be dealing with unfamiliar conditions. But the real challenge will come in the second match, when they face the hosts, who are naturally far more accustomed to the environment. That is why Son Heung-min’s prior opportunity to play at altitude — and at an even higher elevation like Puebla — could be invaluable preparation for the World Cup.