U17 World Cup
How to watch Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17
WHAT 2025 U17 World Cup
WHEN 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT • Tuesday, November 4, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
Match Overview

Mexico’s U17 squad is ready to launch their tournament campaign, carrying high expectations from fans who know this team can deliver. They’re aiming to make a statement early, fully aware that a strong opening performance could set the tone for their run.

Opposing them is a tough South Korea U17 team, a program famous for developing top young talent and capable of challenging anyone for the title. With both sides hungry to assert themselves, this clash promises fast-paced action and edge-of-your-seat moments. Don’t miss this game, a must-watch for any youth soccer fan!

More details on how to watch

