Son Heung-min’s scoring drought with LAFC addressed by South Korea coach Hong

Ahead of the matches against Ivory Coast and Austria during the March FIFA break, South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo addressed Son Heung-min, who has been under the spotlight in recent weeks due to his struggles in front of goal with Los Angeles FC.

“Given his body of work to this point, I am not concerned,” Hong said during a press conference this week, according to Korea Herald, when asked about Son’s form at club level. The forward has scored just one official goal this year across Major League Soccer and the Concacaf Champions Cup, which came from the penalty spot against Real España of Honduras.

However, at international level, things have gone well for Son lately. He has scored three goals for his national team in 2025, in addition to registering two assists in nine matches. In fact, he found the net in his most recent call-up for South Korea, in the win over Bolivia during the November international break.

“He has a clear understanding of his role,” the head coach added regarding Son’s impact on the pitch for South Korea, as well as his importance as a leader. “It’s really important for us to determine the right moment when Son can optimize his strengths.”

Head coach Hong Myungbo of South Korea.

What position will Son play for South Korea?

The dip in Son Heung-min’s goal output with LAFC is partly related to his role on the pitch. He has not been playing as a striker, but rather in a deeper position, using his vision and playmaking ability to create chances for teammates. He has recorded six assists in nine matches this year.

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This has raised questions about the role Son will have with South Korea for the March friendlies. “He has been a striker or a left winger for the national team so far,” Hong said. “At the moment, we have some in-form strikers with Oh Hyeon-gyu and Cho Gue-sung. So Son may be asked to play on the wing this time.“

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South Korea’s upcoming challenges

The March FIFA break will allow South Korea to make final evaluations ahead of naming their World Cup squad in late May. They will face Ivory Coast on Saturday, followed by a match against Austria on Tuesday.

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“In terms of our collective confidence, winning these matches will be really important,” Hong said during the same press conference. At the same time, it will be an opportunity to draw conclusions looking ahead: “There are some players not on this squad who can still make the World Cup team. We will be keeping close tabs on all the players and put together a group of our best players in May.”