How to watch United States vs Ecuador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Christian Pulisic of the United States
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of the United States
Here are all of the details of where you can watch United States vs Ecuador on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO United States vs Ecuador
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Friday, October 10, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Universo, Telemundo, Watch TNT, Amazon Prime Video, Max, TNT USA, truTV USA and Westwood One Sports
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Two nations gearing up for the 2026 World Cup will clash when the United States squares off against Ecuador in an international friendly. The U.S., already locked into the tournament as co-host, will use this matchup to maintain rhythm during its ongoing CONCACAF Qualifiers run.

Ecuador, coming off a strong CONMEBOL campaign where they finished just behind Argentina, arrives eager to test their lineup and fine-tune tactics ahead of next summer’s global stage. Don’t miss this high-level tune-up between two World Cup contenders as both sides look to make a statement.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch United States vs Ecuador and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
