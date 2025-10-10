Trending topics:
How to watch El Salvador vs Panama in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Adalberto Carrasquilla of Panama
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesAdalberto Carrasquilla of Panama
Here are all of the details of where you can watch El Salvador vs Panama on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO El Salvador vs Panama
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Friday, October 10, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, Peacock Premium, Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group A action heats up as Suriname’s unexpected rise takes center stage, leading the pack after a red-hot start that’s turned heads across the region. El Salvador, still recovering from a shocking home defeat, sits in second with three points and now turns its focus to a crucial clash against Panama.

The Panamanians, viewed by many as the group’s powerhouse, have been held to back-to-back draws and are desperate to secure their first win — one that could instantly thrust them into the top spot. Don’t miss this high-stakes matchup that could reshape the group’s balance.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch El Salvador vs Panama and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
