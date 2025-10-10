Trending topics:
How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal for Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal for Argentina.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Venezuela on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Argentina vs Venezuela
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Friday, October 10, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, and beIN SPORTS
Match Overview

Argentina and Venezuela renew their rivalry in World Cup Qualifier action, with both sides entering this matchup under very different circumstances. Fresh off securing their spot in the next World Cup, Argentina—led by Lionel Messi—look to keep their championship form intact and maintain their dominance over CONMEBOL competition.

Venezuela, still fighting to prove themselves among the region’s elite, approach this clash as a vital benchmark in their quest for consistent progress and redemption after narrowly missing out last cycle. Don’t miss this must-watch South American showdown as two nations collide with pride and momentum on the line.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Argentina vs Venezuela and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
