How to watch Mexico vs Belgium match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Belgium on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Mexico vs Belgium
|WHAT
|International Friendly
|WHEN
|9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Tuesday, March 31, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
After delivering a statement 5-2 victory over the United States, Belgium enters this international friendly finale riding a wave of confidence and attacking rhythm. Meanwhile, Mexico looks to bounce back from a frustrating scoreless draw against Portugal, where inconsistency in the final third limited their chances despite stretches of solid play.
With Belgium aiming to keep its momentum rolling and Mexico searching for a sharper edge to close out the window on a high note, this clash of teams trending in opposite directions has all the ingredients of an entertaining showdown—don’t miss it.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Mexico vs Belgium and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.