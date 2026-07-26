‘I’m sorry for not being able to bring you another cup’: Lionel Scaloni issues emotional message after Argentina’s World Cup heartbreak

Argentina‘s bid for back-to-back World Cup titles came to a agonizing end in the final moments of the 2026 tournament, with Spain pulling off a tight 1–0 victory. One week after the crushing defeat, manager Lionel Scaloni sent a heartfelt message to the Albiceleste faithful: “I’m sorry for not being able to bring you another cup.“

Scaloni dominated headlines in the immediate aftermath of the final whistle, first by casting doubt on his future as national team boss and then by cutting his postgame press conference short after breaking down in tears. Despite the painful finish, the team’s relentless march to the World Cup final in North America earned widespread praise from Argentine supporters.

Upon receiving a hero’s welcome back home, Scaloni traveled to his hometown of Pujato near Rosario to spend time with his family, where fans spent the past five days gathered outside his house for photos and autographs. Before boarding a flight Sunday to rejoin his wife and children at their residence in Mallorca, Spain, the manager left behind a moving farewell note.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Scaloni addressed the fans directly to process his feelings. “All I can say is I am sorry for not having been able to bring you another cup and give you a new reason to rejoice that, even if only for a few days, might have made you forget all the ugly things in life,” part of the message said.

Lionel Scaloni’s Instagram post.

Scaloni also praised his squad of “warriors” while landing a subtle jab at the barrage of recent media criticism: “But I want you to hold onto what we have tried to show you through this group of players—my warriors, as I used to define them when I spoke about them to my wife. The effort, the desire, the will, the ‘I can,’ the not giving up (even when everything gets uphill), the giving it your all (even when you have nothing left), enduring buckets of cold water thrown at us (BY PEOPLE WHO DO NOT KNOW US), knowing how to conduct oneself, wanting to stay on your feet when your legs no longer obey your brain… That is the true trophy.“

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He closed by expressing gratitude to his coaching staff, squad members, federation personnel, and the fan base that stood behind the team throughout their journey. “Whoever has an Argentine friend has a treasure,” Scaloni wrote.

Lionel Scaloni’s full statement

“After an intense week where sadness and joy have interwoven, tears with a smile, anguish with peace of mind, nerves with calm, I can finally sit down to write a few words—which, even though you know I’m not very fond of social media, might be the best medium to get this across to you.

“All I can say is I am sorry for not having been able to bring you another cup and give you a new reason to rejoice that, even if only for a few days, might have made you forget all the ugly things in life. But I want you to hold onto what we have tried to show you through this group of players—my warriors, as I used to define them when I spoke about them to my wife.

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“The effort, the desire, the will, the ‘I can,’ the not giving up (even when everything gets uphill), the giving it your all (even when you have nothing left), enduring buckets of cold water thrown at us (BY PEOPLE WHO DO NOT KNOW US), knowing how to conduct oneself, wanting to stay on your feet when your legs no longer obey your brain… That is the true trophy.

“Eternally grateful to my coaching staff, the players, the AFA staff—those who work quietly so that we are comfortable—and to every single one of you for the affection received. Lionel Scaloni.“

“P.S.: Whoever has an Argentine friend has a treasure.“