Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FA Cup
Comments

How to watch Manchester City vs Exeter City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Exeter City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester City vs Exeter City
WHAT FA Cup
WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, January 10, 2026
WHERE ESPN+,Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

This matchup leans heavily in one direction, with Manchester City arriving as the clear favorite thanks to their elite talent, depth, and trophy-laden pedigree. After a disappointing draw against Brighton, Pep Guardiola’s side will be intent on making a statement and avoiding any slip in focus.

Exeter City, sitting 14th in League One, faces a rare chance to measure itself against one of the game’s global powers in a true underdog moment—don’t miss the action when these teams hit the field.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Manchester City vs Exeter City and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester City will face Brighton in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch on TV and via streaming platforms.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester City receive Chelsea in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch on TV and via streaming platforms.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly target a Manchester City star as free agent, echoing Luka Modric’s arrival

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly target a Manchester City star as free agent, echoing Luka Modric’s arrival

With Christian Pulisic leading the charge, AC Milan have emerged as one of the strongest teams in Serie A. Eyeing further enhancement of Massimiliano Allegri's roster, the Rossoneri are targeting a Manchester City star as a free agent, in a move reminiscent of Luka Modric's arrival.

How to watch Tijuana vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Tijuana vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Tijuana host Club America on Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and complete TV and streaming coverage in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo