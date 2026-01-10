Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 180 career penalty goals: How does Al-Nassr star’s record compare to Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defined an era not only through open-play brilliance, trophies, and longevity, but also through the most pressurized moment in soccer: the penalty kick. In Riyadh, as Al-Nassr continues to wrestle with a sudden dip in form, Cristiano Ronaldo once again found the net from 12 yards, offering a reminder that even during turbulent stretches, his relationship with pressure remains unshaken. Across the Atlantic, Lionel Messi continues to build his own legacy in a different setting, yet the numbers connecting the two icons never stop inviting comparison.

What makes this moment particularly striking is not simply another goal, but what that successful spot kick represents in the broader arc of soccer history. Al-Nassr’s 2-1 defeat to Al-Qadsiah was meant to be a routine home fixture. Instead, it became a symbol of the club’s most fragile phase of the season. Defensive errors, missed chances, and growing pressure from rivals have left the title race wide open. Julian Quinones and Nahitan Nandez punished costly mistakes, placing the visitors two goals ahead before Ronaldo stepped up late on.

In the 81st minute, with the crowd restless and the margin slim, Ronaldo calmly converted from the spot. It was his 14th goal of the league season, briefly reigniting hope before Al-Qadsiah held firm through stoppage time. Al-Nassr now sits four points behind the league leader, with a crucial derby looming that could define their campaign.

That late goal carried more historical weight than it first appeared. It was not simply another tally added to the Portuguese’s remarkable career total of 958 goals. Instead, it pushed him into a statistical territory occupied by very few players in soccer history.

The milestone revealed: Ronaldo and Messi from the spot

Only in the middle of the narrative does the full picture come into focus. According to Transfermarkt, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 180 penalties in official competition, missing 35 attempts across his career. This latest conversion against Al-Qadsiah marked that exact figure, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most prolific penalty-takers the sport has ever seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Penalty kick stats

For context, the comparison that inevitably follows leads to Messi. The Argentine forward has recorded 114 successful penalties, with 32 misses, a striking contrast in volume rather than efficiency. While both players have missed from the spot, Ronaldo’s total attempts and conversions stand significantly higher, reflecting both longevity and the number of high-pressure situations entrusted to him.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Penalty kick stats with conversion rate

These numbers do not settle debates about superiority, but they do illuminate differences in career paths. Ronaldo has often been the designated taker across multiple leagues, tournaments, and generations of teams, carrying responsibility well into his late thirties and now forties.

Penalties are often dismissed as “easy goals,” yet history suggests otherwise. They compress expectation, pressure, and consequence into a single moment. The 40-year-old superstar’s penalty record mirrors his broader career identity: repetition under pressure, consistency across eras, and resilience even when circumstances are unfavorable.