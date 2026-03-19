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How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cincinnati in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Roman Celentano of the FC Cincinnati
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesRoman Celentano of the FC Cincinnati
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tigres UANL vs Cincinnati on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Tigres UANL vs Cincinnati
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Thursday, March 19, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

FC Cincinnati took a decisive step toward advancing in this round of 16, dominating the first leg at home with a 3-0 victory over Tigres UANL. The result puts Cincinnati in the driver’s seat, but they’ll need to stay focused and disciplined to finish the job on the road.

Tigres UANL, meanwhile, heads into the second leg under pressure, counting on their home crowd to fuel a dramatic turnaround and keep their season alive. With so much at stake, this clash promises high drama—don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Tigres UANL vs Cincinnati and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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