How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Toluca vs Tigres UANL WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, May 30, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1, UniMás, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Toluca and Tigres UANL have a chance to put their Clausura 2016 quarterfinal disappointments behind them when they meet with the CONCACAF Champions Cup title on the line. Toluca was eliminated by Pachuca.

On the other hand, Tigres fell to Chivas, but both clubs can still end the season with a major international trophy. With two Liga MX giants battling for continental supremacy, expect an intense, high-level showdown that no soccer fan will want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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