Neymar’s agent warns Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘Ancelotti will not make this mistake’

Carlo Ancelotti’s decision not to call up Neymar for Brazil’s March international break friendlies has prompted a public response from the forward’s agent, who sent a message to the Italian coach ahead of the World Cup.

“I have big respect for Carlo Ancelotti, and I also know how hard Neymar is working in order to help Brazil at the World Cup,“ said Pini Zahavi, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his X account.

“I believe Ancelotti will not make this mistake to give up the heart of Brazil, which is Neymar Jr,” the agent added, warning the national team coach about the impact Neymar can have in a major tournament.

These comments came just days after Neymar himself publicly admitted he was disappointed not to be included in Brazil’s March squad. “I’m going to speak out here because I can’t just let this slide. Obviously, I’m upset and sad that I wasn’t called up,” the forward said.

Neymar Jr of Santos.

Does Neymar have a chance to play in the World Cup?

The March international break had long been viewed as Neymar’s last opportunity to keep his World Cup hopes alive. This is because Brazil’s next squad announcement is expected to be the final roster for the FIFA tournament, which is set to be revealed in late May.

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see also Neymar’s heartbreaking reaction to missing out on Brazil’s pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies call-up emerges: ‘Hey Carlo Ancelotti, what about me?’

This means Carlo Ancelotti will not have another opportunity to experiment and evaluate players before that deadline. And considering Neymar has not featured for the national team since the coach began his tenure, it seems unlikely that will change directly at the World Cup.

However, Ancelotti himself left the door open. “Neymar can be at the World Cup if he is 100%,” the coach said when the March squad was announced. “Why haven’t I called him up now? Because he’s not at 100%, we need players who are at 100%.”

Problems for Neymar at Santos

While Neymar looks to regain full fitness and form, Santos are struggling to deliver the desired results. On Wednesday, they fell 2-1 at home to Internacional in Brazil’s Serie A, a result that led to the dismissal of the head coach.

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“Santos FC announce the departure of head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda and his coaching staff. The club thanks them for their services and wishes them success in their future careers,” the Brazilian side said in a statement posted on social media.

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Just a few hours later, Neymar’s new coach was confirmed. “Santos Futebol Clube confirmed this Thursday (19) the appointment of head coach Cuca for the remainder of the season,” the club announced. His debut will come on Sunday against Cruzeiro.

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