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Casemiro ‘only wanted to play for LA Galaxy,’ says GM Will Kuntz amid Inter Miami tampering investigations

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Casemiro of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesCasemiro of Inter Miami CF.

Casemiro’s signing with Inter Miami generated as much controversy as it did headline buzz, with MLS opening a formal investigation into the player’s Discovery Rights following tampering allegations against the Florida club. LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz has now broken the silence, revealing that before the midfielder expressed a desire to join the Herons, “Casemiro only wanted to play for the Galaxy.

When Casemiro was unveiled as Inter Miami‘s newest addition, MLS released a statement confirming a tampering investigation into the South Florida club. ESPN confirmed that the Galaxy filed the grievance because the Western Conference club held Casemiro’s Discovery Rights, alleging that Miami initiated unauthorized contract talks with the Brazilian star anyway.

During Casemiro’s introductory press conference, Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas addressed the allegations and denied any rule violations: “In this case, the executives at Inter Miami, especially Alberto Marrero, respected the letter of the MLS law regarding the Discovery List. We did not enter talks until we settled with the LA Galaxy. We abided; we did not enter negotiations with Casemiro or his reps without talking to the Galaxy and the league until given the green light“.

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While emphasizing that the Discovery List remains confidential (making it impossible to know beforehand if the Galaxy held his rights), Mas defended his front office’s actions. “If the Galaxy made a bona fide offer, that team retained the rights to Casemiro. In that case, there is a negotiation between clubs where the league gets involved…Supposedly, we violated the rule while we were negotiating with the Galaxy. There was an accusation made, which we did not tamper whatsoever,” Mas added.

Jorge Mas, managing owner of Inter Miami CF, and Casemiro speak to the media.

Jorge Mas, managing owner of Inter Miami CF, and Casemiro speak to the media.

Casemiro also acknowledged speaking directly with the Galaxy, stating he made his preference for Miami clear due to personal ties to the city. “When I spoke to them (the Galaxy), I made it very clear which team I wanted to join in MLS, and that is Inter Miami because of the project, the ambition, and of course to play alongside the greatest player of all time,” the midfielder noted.

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LA Galaxy disputes timeline of Casemiro’s stance

Left without the star midfielder, the Galaxy front office pushed back publicly regarding the timeline of events. On Saturday, following a scoreless draw against FC Dallas, General Manager Will Kuntz met with media members to address ongoing club business, with the Inter Miami tampering dispute taking center stage.

In comments captured by The Galactic Tribune’s Alex Ruiz, Kuntz offered a pointed rebuttal: “Look, I know there’s been a few things said. The league is going to release their findings. It’s true that Casemiro called and said that he always wanted to play at Inter Miami. It’s also true that came two months after he told us that he only wanted to play for the Galaxy. So I think, do with that what you will.

What lies ahead in the MLS tampering investigation?

Two weeks have passed since MLS launched its probe into Casemiro’s transfer to Inter Miami, though the league has yet to release its official findings or ruling. “The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete,” MLS stated in its initial release.

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In the meantime, Casemiro has featured in Inter Miami’s last two fixtures against CF Montreal and the Columbus Crew, starting both matches (and accidentally scoring an own goal in the latter). He is expected to remain in the starting XI for upcoming Leagues Cup matches while the league’s review, along with any potential sanctions against Inter Miami or the player, remains pending.

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